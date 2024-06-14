When Rock Goes Classical, Greatness Ensues

Certain things just go together. Peanut butter and jelly. Fried foods of all kinds at the Rodeo. Houston and humidity.



Certain things, on the surface at least, very much do NOT go together, but after further analysis, do work well in tandem. Salt and chocolate. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito as “twins.” Whatever the hell Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have going on.



Rock and classical music, working in unison, aligns much more with the latter than the former. Sure, rock (at least in the past) is the working man’s genre, whereas classical always skewed more toward the elite, high-brow types. But, hey, opposites attract.



The Houston Symphony gets this, which is why it has three performances this month dedicated to that very marriage – “The Music of Pink Floyd” at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on June 26 and “The Music of the Rolling Stones” June 28-29 at the Hobby Center.



Rock and classical have quite a history, one that – for the most part – has produced stellar results. We will revisit some of those.



And what about the future? Are there any more semi-modern-day rock-classical matchups we’ve yet to see live and in person?



WHAT WAS

WHAT WILL BE?