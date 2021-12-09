RodeoHouston Announces 4 Names and George Strait Still Has Close Out Duties

On January 5, RodeoHouston will announce its full Star Entertainer Lineup for 2022 but it gave fans another early taste Thursday with the announcement of who will be performing on four dates— including country superstar George Strait as previously announced last May.
Other performers announced Thursday were Cody Johnson on February 28, Bun B’s H-Town Takeover on March 11 and Parker McCollum on March 12. On March 20, Strait will be accompanied by special guest Ashley McBryde.
Individual tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, Jan. 13 at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.