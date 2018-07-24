 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
Houston's Ruiners continue to be one of the best bands around.
Houston's Ruiners continue to be one of the best bands around.
Photo by Daniel Jackson

Ruiners Take a Comically Dark Look at the Afterlife In New Video

David Garrick | July 24, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Houston's Ruiners continually prove that they're one of the best bands to come out of this city in recent years. In their new video for the track "Outside," the four piece emits notes of emo tinged punk.

The video directed by Houston photographer and videographer Derek Rathbun, is a comically dark look into the afterlife. Complete with children's toys, imagery around death, and plenty of colors; one by one members meet their demise while becoming part of something larger in the grand scheme of things. The track, the lead single from the band's upcoming release Typecast, shows how far and how focused the band has come since releasing Plebeian last year. With plenty of punk intensity and emo hooks, the song is a nice glimpse of what's to come from the four piece.

You can watch the video above as much as you'd like, or stream the track here via Soundcloud through Geodesic Records. Typecast will be released through the new label on September 4. Plans for a release party are to be revealed soon. You can purchase Typecast from Geodesic or from the band's Bandcamp when it's released.

 
David Garrick is a Houston native who sees more live music than pretty much anyone else in town. A tireless proponent for underground music, he divides his time between seeing up to six bands a night and championing the rights of artists. Known for being a straight shooter, he focuses primarily on Houston music and Houston music events.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >