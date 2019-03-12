St. Patrick's Day Playlist: Blaggards Edition

This week, Irish culture is on grand display as we eye St. Patrick’s Day 2019. Music is a big and fascinating part of the culture and several Houston bands help preserve and advance music styles with Irish roots. This week, we've asked a few of the city’s best and best-loved Celtic-flavored bands to help piece together a playlist of integral St. Paddy’s Day songs. Once we’re done, you’ll have a solid list of tunes and at least a few ideas of where to celebrate this weekend.

Blaggards is one of Houston’s veteran rock acts. Front man Patrick Devlin recently said the group can’t really be pigeon-holed as a Celtic rock act. But, the music is informed by Devlin’s Irish roots, which reach back to his boyhood on the Emerald Isle.

Because the band has been together 15-plus years, it’s become a reliable ambassador of Houston music and the Irish culture. The group gigs frequently, hitting stages locally, regionally, nationally and abroad. For instance, this week, you can catch Blaggards at Mo’s Irish Pub in Vintage Park on Friday. They’ll play shows in Corpus Christi and College Station over the weekend. In June, they’ll do a set of dates in Las Vegas at the North American Celtic Supporters Federation Convention. And, in late October, the band returns to Ireland for an annual tour which invites fans to tag along for all the fun.