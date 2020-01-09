 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Willie Nelson is coming to RodeoHouston.
Willie Nelson is coming to RodeoHouston.
Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

RodeoHouston Announces its Star Entertanment for 2020

Houston Press | January 9, 2020 | 7:00pm
AA

RodeoHouston has officially announced most of its star entertainer lineup just now, although earlier today several media outlets reported versions of leaked lists that had been received. This is the second consecutive year in which the list has been leaked early.

Willie Nelson is scheduled to come in the second day and despite being here rather recently at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land where he drew a crowd, will probably attract a lot of attention from early ticket buyers.  Gwen Stefani, whose main country connection is through boyfriend Blake Shelton, will probably also be a hot item.

Khalid, who has had a very big year is coming. And then there's the South Korean boy group NCT 127

Three female artists are on the list: Maren Morris (country, pop), Becky G (pop, hip hop, Latin, dance-pop, pop-rap) and Stefani (pop, R&B, electronica, ska, new wave, rock). The names filling three other slots won't be announced till February 4.

RodeoHouston Announces its Star Entertanment for 2020
Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Returning talent includes Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Chris Young, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson and Brad Paisley.

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 / 7:00pm @ Ford Park Arena 5115 Interstate 10 Beaumont TX 77705
    5115 Interstate 10, Beaumont TX 77705

  • Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 / 7:00pm @ Revention Music Center 520 Texas Ave. Houston TX 77002
    520 Texas Ave., Houston TX 77002

  • Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 / 7:00pm @ The Studio at Warehouse Live 813 St. Emanuel Street Houston TX 77003
    813 St. Emanuel Street, Houston TX 77003

Tickets will go on sale at rodeohouston.com Thursday, January 16 at 10 a.m. The online waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m. and customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m.

Ticket prices start at $14 and individual tickets can be purchased online at rodeohouston.com.

This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs March 3-22.

Here's the lineup:

Tuesday, March 3: Midland

Wednesday, March 4 (Armed Forces Appreciation Day): Willie Nelson

Thursday, March 5: Becky G

Friday, March 6: To be announced February 4

Saturday, Mark 7: Maren Morris

Sunday, March 8 (Go Tejano Day): Ramon Ayala

Monday, March 8 (First Responders Day): Chris Young

Tuesday, March 10: NCT 127

NCT 127 coming to NRG
NCT 127 coming to NRG
Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Wednesday, March 11: Kane Brown

Thursday, March 12: Cody Johnson

Friday, March 13 (Black Heritage Day): To be announced February 4.

Saturday, March 14: Jon Pardi

Sunday, March 15 (Rodeo Houston Super Shootout®: Dierks Bentley

Monday, March 16: Keith Urban

Tuesday, March 17: Gwen Stefani

Wednesday, March 18: Khalid

Khalid
Khalid
Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Thursday, March 19: Chris Stapleton

Friday, March 20: To be announced February 4

Saturday, March 21: Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 22 (RodeoHouston Super Series® Championship): Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan
Photo by Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >