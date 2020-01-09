RodeoHouston Announces its Star Entertanment for 2020

RodeoHouston has officially announced most of its star entertainer lineup just now, although earlier today several media outlets reported versions of leaked lists that had been received. This is the second consecutive year in which the list has been leaked early.
Willie Nelson is scheduled to come in the second day and despite being here rather recently at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land where he drew a crowd, will probably attract a lot of attention from early ticket buyers. Gwen Stefani, whose main country connection is through boyfriend Blake Shelton, will probably also be a hot item.
Khalid, who has had a very big year is coming. And then there's the South Korean boy group NCT 127
Three female artists are on the list: Maren Morris (country, pop), Becky G (pop, hip hop, Latin, dance-pop, pop-rap) and Stefani (pop, R&B, electronica, ska, new wave, rock). The names filling three other slots won't be announced till February 4.
Returning talent includes Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Dierks Bentley, Chris Young, Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson and Brad Paisley.
Tickets will go on sale at rodeohouston.com Thursday, January 16 at 10 a.m. The online waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m. and customers in the Waiting Room will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 a.m.
Ticket prices start at $14 and individual tickets can be purchased online at rodeohouston.com.
This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo runs March 3-22.
Here's the lineup:
Tuesday, March 3: Midland
Wednesday, March 4 (Armed Forces Appreciation Day): Willie Nelson
Thursday, March 5: Becky G
Friday, March 6: To be announced February 4
Saturday, Mark 7: Maren Morris
Sunday, March 8 (Go Tejano Day): Ramon Ayala
Monday, March 8 (First Responders Day): Chris Young
Tuesday, March 10: NCT 127
Wednesday, March 11: Kane Brown
Thursday, March 12: Cody Johnson
Friday, March 13 (Black Heritage Day): To be announced February 4.
Saturday, March 14: Jon Pardi
Sunday, March 15 (Rodeo Houston Super Shootout®: Dierks Bentley
Monday, March 16: Keith Urban
Tuesday, March 17: Gwen Stefani
Wednesday, March 18: Khalid
Thursday, March 19: Chris Stapleton
Friday, March 20: To be announced February 4
Saturday, March 21: Brad Paisley
Sunday, March 22 (RodeoHouston Super Series® Championship): Luke Bryan
