Steve Lacy Takes Over Warehouse Live

The hall in Warehouse Live filled with billowing puffs of vapor that drifted over the audience. Laser beams cut through the artificial fog and bathed the sold-out crowd in light. The silhouette of a man stood center stage, holding his outstretched arm through the smoke toward the crowd.



“Let’s try that again,” chuckled Steve Lacy as he strummed the guitar hanging off his shoulder. Wearing a white button up shirt with an “S” on the front and a bullseye on the back and black pants, much like the outfit from his “Bad Habit” video, Lacy waited as the fog began to clear off the stage.



“I was with a band called The Internet,” said Lacy as he paused for the overwhelming cheers. “So, let’s do a thing. Let’s try that last song again but this time I’m going to play back up like I used to. You guys sing and I’ll play.”



As Lacy led his band into song the audience at Warehouse Live began to sing “Infrunami” from his 2020 album, The Lo-Fis.



Steve Lacy’s “Give You The World Tour” touched down in Houston Tuesday night at Warehouse Live following a string of unflattering viral clips where fans didn’t know the words to songs, Lacy told a fan to be quiet, and Lacy smashing a disposable camera and exiting the stage. There were also reports that fans have thrown items onstage at Lacy. The controversy is something the Compton singer didn’t shy away from addressing the recent clips Tuesday night.

“The devil was working real hard last night,” he laughed as the audience screamed with approval. “They really want me to look like an old grump but I’m really not. We’re having so much fun. The good parts never go viral and that’s OK. Y'all understand.”



Lacy has been performing and producing for over a decade, working alongside artists like Syd, Solange Twenty88, Denzel Curry, Isaiah Rashad, GoldLink, Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. After releasing his solo project, Steve Lacy’s Demo, he quickly followed up with Apollo XXI and Gemini Rights. Both albums have received critical praise, the latter of which introduced fans to the chart-topping song “Bad Habit.” Much of the song’s success is due to its popularity on Tik Tok.

While there is a growing trend of fans only knowing a piece of a popular artist’s song due to the short, repetitive nature of the TikTok app, Lacy is anything but that type of artist. His years spent working in a band like The Internet and producing for big time artists have given the relatively young artist a stage presence that is well beyond his years.



Running through fan favorites like “Static”, “Give You The World”, “N Side” and “Buttons”, Lacy maintained a complete control of the crowd. Never was this more clear than when Foshee joined him onstage for a duet. While Foshee, along with Houston’s own Tisakorean, opened for Lacy, she returned to the stage for a stirring version of “Sunshine” where the two traded notes back and forth for the track's ending to the crowd’s delight.



True fans of Lacy got a show to remember last night and hopefully the recent controversies don’t overshadow the music.