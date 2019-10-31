Summer Walker Draws The Crowd In At The Revention Center

Summer Walker brought "The First And The Last Tour" to the Revention Center Wednesday night

The wind whipped down Texas Avenue Wednesday night as the temperature dropped into the 40’s downtown. Houstonians might have been cold outside but behind the doors of the Reventon Center a young singer was just starting to heat things up.

“So, Houston, who likes to twerk,” asked Summer Walker as she sat on a stool between two exotic dancers center stage surrounded by purple smoke. “Who likes to shake their ass? More importantly who wants to get on this pole?”

The crowd at the Revention Center roared in approval as two audience members were plucked from the crowd.

“We have two amazing, thick women and they’re about to show off their skills,” quipped Summer as the professional dancers led the amateurs to the poles. “Stretch You Out” blasted through the speakers as Summer and the dancers threw money in the air around the volunteers.

EXPAND Summer looks over as one of her dancers performs Photo by David "Odiwams" Wright

Summer Walker is on the Texas leg of her 35-city “The First And The Last Tour” which brings the Atlanta singer and her debut album, Over It, across the country. The sultry singer has been building her career with matter-of-fact songs about love and heartache since last year’s mixtape release, Last Days of Summer. Since that time the singer has released a few chart-topping singles and performed duets with 6Lack, Jhene Aiko, Drake, Usher, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

There is a straightforward nature in her music that fans resonate with and that was in full display Wednesday night as she ran through her catalog. The room sang along to every word of “Over It” and “Body” as Summer serenaded back while lighting a candle on a stool beside her. Summer draws the audience in with her relatability making it seem like the she and the audience are performing together.

“Is there anyone out there with social anxiety or anything like that,” the singer asked midperformance while taking a sip of wine. “If you do it's OK because I’m not going to lie to y’all…I’m shitting bricks up here. I’m scared. Y’all just bear with me.”

EXPAND The singer has a relatability that connects with the audience. Photo by David "Odiwams" Wright

And bear with her the crowd did as fans sang along, clapped in support and threw gifts on stage for the young singer. When Summer wasn’t singing or playing the guitar, she was watching the two buxom dancers spin around on the poles flanking the stage.

Summer might suffer from anxiety but she still manages to push past it and give her fans the mood they came to see.