SXSW Overflow Fest 2019: Night 1

Houston's one and only Super Happy Fun Land kicked off their annual South by Southwest Overflow Fest Friday night; this is the 14th year the self-described "venue for experimental electronic music, underground jazz, and outsider art" has hosted this event, where many touring SXSW bound bands from all over the country and the world stop by to play. It's a cool event where Houstonians who can't or won't travel to Austin for SXSW can catch some of the essence of it all here locally.

The event continues on through March 21, with more than 50 bands and performers from 17 states as well as bands from Germany, Italy, and Colombia currently scheduled; notably, on March 14th SHFL hosts David Liebe Hart (Comedy Outsider Artist as seen on Adult Swim's Tim and Eric Show).

SXSW Overflow Fest 2019 Continues at Super Happy Fun Land March 9 through March 21.

Oh yeah if you missed opening night of the festival you will have to kick yourself because you missed out on the Wiesn in a Box touring Mobile Beer Garden; they gave out really good German beer and pretzels for free all night long. The good news is they will be back on March 19th doing the same!