Tems Brings Her Born In The Wild Tour to 713 Music Hall

Setlist



“The energy is crazy right now,” laughed Tems as she stared at the audience in awe. “I just love Houston. My family is from Houston. My family is out there right now.”The singer stood basking in the applause took a step back as the spotlights focused on her. The room filled with the reverberation of cheers as the singer tried to hold back her expressions of joy.A few days ago Tems revealed a secret to the world about her chart-topping song with Drake and Future.“Maybe now it’s time for me to confess that it was always I won’t wait for you,” said the Nigerian singer via X formally known as Twitter. “But it's want it in a British accent so it came out as wun. It officially I will wait now though. I just thought it was funny.”Temilande Openiyl has been burning up the charts under the stage name Tems since the release of her two EPsand. That first EP contained the song “Higher” which Atlanta rapper Future sampled for his single “Wait For U”. The song debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 giving Tems songwriting credit on a multiplatinum, Grammy Award winning album.That same year she was featured on afrobeat’s superstar Wizkid’s track “Essence” a four times platinum chart-topper which earned a Grammy nomination and multiple awards in its own right. The two songs earned Tems critical acclaim and exposed her to a worldwide audience looking for more of the sultry singer with the powerful voice.Tems answer was, her 2024 debut album. The tour came to 713 Music Hall Wednesday night. The tour was almost like a homecoming for the singer who, as mentioned earlier, has ties to the city. She went through singles like obvious crowd favorites “Turn Me Up,” “Found,” and “Ice T” showing stage presence in between songs. She not only went through the new album but made sure to give hits to her fans that have been there from the beginning.“I’m going to test y'all,” laughed the singer. “I’m going to do something for my day ones. This is my first song, from me to you. Who knows about Mr. Rebel?”The singer has a deadpan delivery but even with her straightforward nature she exudes her personality throughout the performance. She would almost break out in laughter during a song as she looked at signs made my fans in the audience. Emphasis on "almost” because Tems sounds unchangingly like her records.As she moved across the stage throughout the night her voice never wavered, showing just how gifted and talented she is with her stage performance. At one point she came down into the crowd to speak with excited audience members making sure to pick ones that had been enthusiastic all night. When she handed the mic to a fan named Carl, he immediately screamed how proud he was of her. Tems responded by serenading him incorporating his name into the song. She did that for two more fans, walking amongst the crowd and creating personalized tunes before returning to the stage.While “Found” got a huge response the room filled with the voices from the audience as she went through the song that started it all. “Higher” had the audience singing so loudly you could hear the chorus drifting though the lobby of 713 Music Hall and out into the humid Houston night.If Wednesday is any indication, fans can expect to see more and more Tems. Her powerful voice and stage presence kept the crowd on their feet and wanting more.Crazy TingsAvoid ThingsFree FallReplayDamagesWickedestTurn Me UpBurningIce TGangstaMr RebelUnfortunateForeverReadyFoundHigherNot an AngelLove Me JeJeEssenceMe & UFree Mind