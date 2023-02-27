Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Concerts

The Hideout Lineup: RodeoHouston's Favorite Honky Tonk Returns

February 27, 2023 4:30AM

Big Joe Walker is scheduled to perform at The Hideout.
Big Joe Walker is scheduled to perform at The Hideout. Screenshot
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo can be an overwhelming affair. Just getting to the venue takes a toll on the average Houstonian in miles driven, steps taken and funnel cakes consumed.

After it’s all over, you might want a drink.

Fortunately, The Hideout (presented by Jim Beam) offers just that: something cozier and a little more adult than the fairgrounds or NRG Stadium. If you’ve never been to the white tent where the party keeps going long after the smoke from the fireworks has settled, this year is as good a time as any.

Since 1997, The Hideout has provided late-night entertainment for folks who don’t have to get up early the next day—or who aren’t worried about the consequences. It has played host to a number of up-and-coming artists over the past few decades, including Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and The Chicks.

If rising stars don’t whet your whistle, it’s also worth noting that Eli Young Band played a surprise show there last year, so you never know what might happen. For those looking to discover some new music—mostly modern country with a little zydeco and Tejano peppered in—the lineup is below, along with a playlist showcasing the artists performing over the next month.

Feb. 28—Huser Brothers Band
March 1—Jon Stork
March 2—Graycie York
March 3—J Paul, Jr. & the Zydeco Nubreeds
March 4—Gunnar Latham
March 5—Sun Valley Station
March 6—Trent Cowie
March 7—Big Joe Walker
March 8—Chad Cooke Band
March 9—Susan Hickman
March 10—Darrin Morris
March 11—Texas Renegade
March 12—Predilecto
March 13—Taylor Branch and the Lone Star Ramblers
March 14—Slade Coulter
March 15—Carson Jeffrey
March 16—Bubba Westly
March 17—Small Town Habit
March 18—Jesse Raub, Jr.
March 19—Kin Faux

Located on the west side of NRG Arena, The Hideout will host live entertainment from 6 p.m. to midnight from February 28 through March 19. Weekday performances will begin at 10:15 p.m., and weekend shows will start at 8:30 p.m.

Admission is free with a RodeoHouston ticket. So bring your dancing shoes and be sure to hydrate.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.
Contact: Matthew Keever

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation