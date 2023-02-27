The Hideout Lineup: RodeoHouston's Favorite Honky Tonk Returns

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo can be an overwhelming affair. Just getting to the venue takes a toll on the average Houstonian in miles driven, steps taken and funnel cakes consumed.



After it’s all over, you might want a drink.



Fortunately, The Hideout (presented by Jim Beam) offers just that: something cozier and a little more adult than the fairgrounds or NRG Stadium. If you’ve never been to the white tent where the party keeps going long after the smoke from the fireworks has settled, this year is as good a time as any.



Since 1997, The Hideout has provided late-night entertainment for folks who don’t have to get up early the next day—or who aren’t worried about the consequences. It has played host to a number of up-and-coming artists over the past few decades, including Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and The Chicks.



If rising stars don’t whet your whistle, it’s also worth noting that Eli Young Band played a surprise show there last year, so you never know what might happen. For those looking to discover some new music—mostly modern country with a little zydeco and Tejano peppered in—the lineup is below, along with a playlist showcasing the artists performing over the next month.



Feb. 28—Huser Brothers Band

March 1—Jon Stork

March 2—Graycie York

March 3—J Paul, Jr. & the Zydeco Nubreeds

March 4—Gunnar Latham

March 5—Sun Valley Station

March 6—Trent Cowie

March 7—Big Joe Walker

March 8—Chad Cooke Band

March 9—Susan Hickman

March 10—Darrin Morris

March 11—Texas Renegade

March 12—Predilecto

March 13—Taylor Branch and the Lone Star Ramblers

March 14—Slade Coulter

March 15—Carson Jeffrey

March 16—Bubba Westly

March 17—Small Town Habit

March 18—Jesse Raub, Jr.

March 19—Kin Faux



Located on the west side of NRG Arena, The Hideout will host live entertainment from 6 p.m. to midnight from February 28 through March 19. Weekday performances will begin at 10:15 p.m., and weekend shows will start at 8:30 p.m.



Admission is free with a RodeoHouston ticket. So bring your dancing shoes and be sure to hydrate.

