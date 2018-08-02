The Daphne Blue Make Presence Known on Debut

When a band re-brands themselves, they can be in for an uphill battle. When you're in a band with Jeff Perales, you need to buckle in for the ride. With his new endeavor The Daphne Blue, the guitarist and singer took the helm and has done a solid rebuild. On the trio's debut release In The Vastness of Space, they team up with Chris "Frenchie" Smith to deliver a record you won't soon forget.

Opening with the heavier and melodic notes of "Overthink," the three piece uses snappy drums and a gritty guitar alongside a catchy chorus. Traditional in its rock structure, it heads closer into the territories that bands like Seaweed and Hum treaded 20 years ago.

They follow this up with a more straightforward approach on "When You Want It." It's been a long time since you've heard music like this, or for some of you, maybe you've never heard it, but these guys bring it back with grace and applause. This continues on the third track, "Play It Back," where those notes from Hum really come forward with riffs that have a hefty fuzz and stride. It comes off as harder than you'd expect, but only because this style hasn't been in the mainstream for so long that it's almost foreign.