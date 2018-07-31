Houston Press Singles Club: Jason James, Jesse Dayton, Cactus Flowers

This edition of the Singles Club will add plenty of tunes to get your head boppin' and your feet tapping. Tracks from Jason James, To Whom It May, Jesse Dayton, Max Flinn and Cactus Flowers will all get added. While we appreciate that you check out these acts and subscribe to the playlist, we remind you to visit these acts in their artist shops or when they perform to keep the songs coming strong.

Jason James will remind you of country greats while you soak in every note. Photo courtesy of Atomic Music

Texas City isn't Houston, but it's close enough to count. Of course, once you hear the twang of Jason James, you won't care how close in proximity it is to the Bayou City. James has been knocking it out of the park since he released his debut album a couple of years ago, and his latest single "Let's Say Goodbye Like We Said Hello" just proves that his sophomore release will keep his gentle voice coming in hot. Reminding you of a mix of Hank Sr. and Hank Thompson, James definitely embodies so much of country's past that it's hard to believe he's a current artist. You can purchase James' music from New West Records, from most record stores throughout the country, or from iTunes.

Galveston has a pretty strong scene of musicians, so much so that they could probably get their own playlist. However when you look to the three piece To Whom It May, you should find that their mix of heavy and hard rock, go far beyond the island. While the band just released their debut album The Great Filter, the strongest track of the ten is easily the song "Bypass." The blistering opener embodies so much of what the band does in a live setting, full of dark notes, heavy riffs, and an unmatched energy. You can purchase music from To Whom It May from most music stores, digital storefronts, or directly from the band on multiple formats and bundles.