JID & Smino Take Center Stage at Bayou Music Center

click to enlarge Smino left it all on stage during his set. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

click to enlarge The Luv Is 4ever Tour will satisfy any JID or Smino fan. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

“I’m going to need some help with this one,” exclaimed an almost breathless JID as he walked away from the edge of the stage at Bayou Music Center and took a seat on the stairs in the middle of the stage.Behind him hung two LCD screens in the shape of horizontal hearts resembling the symbol for infinity. As JID rose back to his feet and slowly removed the towel draped over his head the number 31 began to flash and float across the two hearts behind him. As the audience screamed in approval the melodic chorus from his hit single “Kody Blu 31” began filling the room.JID sang the soulful intro and then the sold-out crowd sang along with him as he went into the hook, rocking back and forth with the Atlanta MC as images of people, young and old, played inside the hearts.“Houston, I appreciate you all,” he sighed as the band continued to play in the background. Keep loving and taking care of each other.”TheTour touched down in Houston Thursday night in downtown Houston. The tour may be headlined by JID but it is equal parts him along with singer and MC Smino. The two artists showcased their immense musical talents Thursday night with a stage show truly showcasing their abilities to control a crowd.Whether it was Smino running through tracks like “90 Proof”, “Z4L”, and “Defibrillator” or JID presenting songs from his latest critically acclaimed album The Forever Story, the Luv Is 4Ever Tour was not just a display of two skilled MCs, but also, the band that provided the sonic backdrop. The tour gave JID and Smino the opportunity to play with improvisation and give the crowd a unique experience that wasn’t just a replay of their popular songs.No more was this evident than the performance of “Anita” where Smino freestyled his last verse alongside his guitarist who took over the end of the song with a stunning solo. It was also displayed in the reworking of JID’s “Dance Now” where a jazz riff was added alongside the driving beat causing the crowd to bounce in unison as the Spillage Village MC hopped across the stage. The chemistry between JID, Smino and their bands was more than evident.“Like I said these are really some of my best friends,” said Smino as he walked across the stage and introduced each band member to the audience. “I’ve known a lot of them for over ten years. They know me. They know my mama. I could ask anyone of them to hit you and they would but I’m not gonna do that I’m just gonna say…hit!”As Smino yelled "hit!" the band struck a note in unison. After having the band repeating the instructions, the St. Louis MC sped up the tempo and began freestyling.Theshows two MC’s coming into their own and demonstrating that their stage show truly matches the critical acclaim they have each received for their musical catalogs. Fans should make sure not to miss them the next time either one of them comes around because, at this rate, it’s only bound to get better.