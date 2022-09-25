Nas, Wu-Tang and Busta Rhymes Share The Stage on the NY State of Mind Tour

Wearing a red letterman style jacket and black jeans, Spliff Star stood with arms outstretched in the packed Toyota Center Saturday night as it filled with cheers. Pacing back and forth behind him, in a red leather jacket and matching hat, was Busta Ryhmes. His deep baritone laughter filled the room as he walked up to stand beside his lyrical hype man for the last three decades.
“It looks appropriate,” he said laughing as he took a handkerchief out of his jacket pocket and brushed off his shoulders. He paused as he waited for the roaring crowd to silence “Without question, it feels appropriate that I show you how to keep the dice rolling when you’re doing that thing over there.”
The spacy synth from Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and Busta Ryhme’s 2011 hit “Look At Me Know” bounced against the walls of the center and was almost immediately drowned out with more cheers. Busta stepped forward and delivered his double-timed verse as the stadium rapped along.
The NY State of Mind Tour touched down in Houston Saturday night featuring almost three hours of performances from Nas, the Wu-Tang Clan, and Busta Rhymes. The 25-city tour celebrates the careers of some of the most influential MCs in hip-hop. The show divides its time between the Wu-Tang and Nas, with Busta Rhymes having a shorter guest appearance. The crowd response showed that sometimes less is more with the Brooklyn MC shutting down the house. That’s not an easy feat when performing alongside the catalogs of Nas and Wu-Tang but it a true testament of Busta Rhymes' ability to rock a crowd.
The Queensbridge MC has a catalog of over 20 albums and was able to touch on a large part of it by performing a few songs in entirety but mostly doing popular versus from radio hits and cult classics. Full performances of songs like “If I Ruled The World (Imagine That)” and “Hate Me Now” fit seamlessly with Nas’ verse from Missy’s 1999 hit “Hot Boyz”or DJ Khaled’s “Nas Album Done”.
The Wu-Tang performed with a noticeably absent Method Man who has such a hectic acting schedule that it’s not a surprise that he can’t make every tour. The last time Wu-Tang performed here in Sugar Land at the Smart Financial Center he was absent due to a filming schedule. He recently responded online to fans who complained about his inability to be at every Wu-Tang show, leaving them with the message that he wished to be able to perform but his filming schedule would not allow him to appear in this year’s tour. So, it was a huge surprise when the Staten Island MC bounded onto the stage and performed “Method Man” for the screaming audience.
“This highlights something special,” said Busta Rhymes as he stood center stage and popped a bottle of champagne. “It represents 30 years of friendship. Thirty years of brotherhood. Thirty years of upholding the integrity of this hip-hop shit. Thirty years of learning as we went along. Now we’ve mastered it. Ya’ll are really in trouble with what we’re about to do.”