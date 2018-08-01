Celebrating the Simple and Rough Genius of The Offspring's Smash

With the benefit of hindsight, so many of the great records of the past look inevitable. You put them on to give them a listen, knowing how their story ends, and it’s easy to nod your head as songs come and go and think, “yes, this record was destined for success.” This is silly because plenty of records that have sold millions did so in spite of the odds being stacked against them. Sometimes great songwriting overcomes all, and sometimes great songwriting is helped out by being in the right place at the right time.

Don’t get it twisted: I didn’t write that first paragraph to damn The Offspring with faint praise. I just think it’s worth acknowledging that, even knowing it went on to sell millions and that the band would go on to have singles that were just as big if not bigger, the success of Smash feels kind of baffling, even today. Make no mistake: Smash is a great record, but it’s not one that feels calculated for maximum appeal and success.

I tend to glorify the year of 1994 more than most because that’s the year I was really discovering what I liked as a music fan and because much of what I grew to love in the second half of my teen years is rooted in the success of that year. With no Green Day or Weezer, do we get the pop punk and mainstream emo acts on either side of the year 2000? It’s hard to imagine what modern rock radio would sound like without the disciples of grunge to fill it with so much content; it’s significantly easier to imagine if the world had ignored “Longview.”