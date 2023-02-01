Houston Concert Watch 2/1: Margo Price, Incubus and More

It has been said (by Oscar Wilde, according to many sources) that a cynic knows the price of everything and the value of nothing. In terms of putting a price on things, a recent survey conducted by Assurance IQ asked Americans how much money they would pay to avoid a variety of health conditions forever.
According to the results, people would part with, on the average, over $27,000 to be rid of insomnia. Other conditions near the top of the chart are allergies ($13,900) and acne ($11,300). Surprisingly, hangovers came in near the bottom of the list, at $3,300. I’m not sure how much I would pay to be rid of these medical maladies, but I do have an idea regarding concerts. I would happily pay an additional 10 to 15 percent of the ticket price if there were a guarantee that no one around me would talk while music is being played. And, at the risk of being a curmudgeon, I might go 20 percent if singing along were also banned. There, I said it. Discuss amongst yourselves.
Margo Price was initially marketed as a country artist, but there was always more to her than that. Sure, she lived in Nashville, but her music and image have always had an edgy, rebellious nature about them. With a fondness for tattoos and an unique point of view, she has always projected an outlaw vibe. Price has traveled a winding road full of detours to arrive at where she is now, as detailed in her new memoir Maybe We’ll Make It and recent album Strays. You can check out the new and improved Margo Price on Thursday at the White Oak Music Hall.
It's a hell of a thing when bands that you think of as “new” have, in fact, slipped into the “vintage” category. Well, here we are, and in this case the band in question is Incubus, back on the road and playing the classics, including the 2000 hit “Drive.” The current Incubus tour will stop at the 713 Music Hall with an interesting addition: bassist Tal Wilkenfeld, know for her role in Jeff Beck’s band, will be along for the ride, guaranteeing some excitement on the low end.
Mardi Gras is on the way, and Crescent City mainstay the Rebirth Brass Band is on the road to crank up that whole bonton lez rouler thing. If you can’t make it to New Orleans this season for beads, king cake and public exposure, these former French Quarter street musicians will almost get you there. The party is at the Heights Theater on Friday.
Ronnie Milsap hasn’t received much airplay in the past 20 years or so, but during the ‘70s and ‘80s, he racked up a bunch of hits, scoring more number one country records that anyone but George Strait and Conway Twitty. It can be a long trip up to the Woodlands, but for Milsap fans, the drive will be worth it to see him up close and personal at the Dosey Doe Big Barn on Friday.
The Legendz of the Streetz Tour Reloaded hits Toyota Center on Saturday, with a bill that includes rap / hip-hop stars Jeezy, Rick Ross, TI, Gucci Mane, Jadakiss, Cam'Ron and Trina. With so many popular acts on the bill, you will want to get there early to have plenty of time to find your seatz, get some drinkz and check out the T-shirtz at the merch tablez.