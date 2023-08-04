Jimmy Eat World At 30 Coming to 713 Music Hall

Navigation
August 4, 2023 5:08AM

Zach Lind, Rick Burch, Jim Adkins and Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World
Zach Lind, Rick Burch, Jim Adkins and Tom Linton of Jimmy Eat World Photo by kelleemack pr
Arizona rock quartet Jimmy Eat World celebrates their 30th anniversary this year. In recognition of three decades in the music business, the Arizona rock quartet is touring with indie darlings Manchester Orchestra and alternative outfit Middle Kids, whom frontman Jim Adkins suggests everyone arrive early to see.

Ahead of next week's show, the Houston Press spoke with Adkins about the band's staying power, commitment to quality and memories of the Bayou City.

"It's such a rare opportunity," Adkins said of his musical career. "And it's not anything you put a whole lot of faith in because there's no security."

But despite the uncertainties, Jimmy Eat World has endured.

"You're approaching these things that are in front of you — you're writing songs, making records and the cosmic number of factors you have no control over can sidetrack you to the point of paralysis," he explained. "I think we've done a good job of keeping those feelings at bay and focusing on what's in our power: chasing what's exciting to us and being proud of the things we put our name on."

Adkins emphasized the importance of staying true to the band's vision - whatever that might be given the highs and lows of life - even if it means not pleasing everyone.

"You can make a carbon copy of what you think people want to hear, and nothing will be more of a turn-off," Adkins said. "But if you're honest with yourself and excited about what you're doing, the right people will find it and maybe there are enough of them that you'll get to do it again. We're just really lucky that for 30 years we've gotten that chance."

Since the pandemic wore down and the world reopened, the band has released several singles including a recent cover of Manchester Orchestra's "Telepath" but Adkins hinted at the possibility of returning to a full-length record after the tour.

In the meantime, he said he hopes the upcoming Houston performance will be another in the band's collection of cherished memories from the city.

Adkins fondly recalled a past gig at Fitzgerald's (downstairs), when he offered a helping hand to Archers Of Loaf. Eric Johnson's Fender Twin broke, and Adkins offered to help navigate a 65 pound Super Reverb upstairs.

"Super bad idea," Adkins said with a laugh. "It's not exactly something you want to be carrying up a flight of stairs, bearhug style, after you've had a few beers."

But that was 20 years ago. These days, Adkins is more interested in the Bayou City's cuisine than what's being served at any bar near the venue.

"There's some really good food in that wacky food court next door," he said. "I'd probably fly to Houston just to eat at that ChopnBlok spot."

So if you're looking for a place to eat before the show, there's a recommendation for you.

Jimmy Eat World, Manchester Orchestra and Middle Kids are scheduled to perform at 5:30 p.m. (doors open) on August 7 at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin. For more information, visit concerts.livenation.com, $39.50-69.50.
