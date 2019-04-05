 


Angie D. Gailey with her musician brother J.R. Delgado
Angie D. Gailey with her musician brother J.R. Delgado
Photo by David Ensminger

Sunday Concert Fundraiser at Rudyard's Planned For Angie D. Gailey's Funeral Expenses

Margaret Downing | April 5, 2019 | 8:51am
A fundraiser concert is planned for Sunday at Rudyard's to raise money to pay for funeral and burial expenses for Angela "Angie" D. Gailey, 58, who was stabbed to death on Wednesday night in Houston.

Police report that Gailey had been arguing with a neighbor in the duplex they shared and he stabbed her. She was taken to a hospital and died there.

David Ensminger, a Houston Press contributer and drummer for The Hates, one of the groups that will be performing Sunday, posted a tribute to Gailey on his Facebook page, which read in part:

"She embodied a lust for life: she was both the vivacious life of the party and also a mom, warm companion, LGBTQ supporter, and lover of history, lore, architecture, and more. Angie always responded openly to my travels and pics, always bought and promoted my books, always had a smile as huge as any bridge on the planet. The rocknroll tribe never leaves anybody behind, nor do we forget those in need. Her funeral and burial will cost much, so thank you to the bands that are joining me on Sunday to raise emergency relief funds for the family at Rudyards."

Her son, Lee Patrick Gailey has organized a gofundme page for those who want to contribute to covering the costs.

Here's the lineup for Sunday's concert:

Rudyards Pub
$10, doors open at 5 p.m., upstairs
2010 Waugh
713-521-0521
rudyardspub.com/wordpress/

Mydolls 5:15 p.m. (left hand drummer, more time for change-out)
The Killer Hearts 6 p.m.
The Cops 6:30 p.m.
The Velostacks 7 p.m.
Satanic Overlords 7:30 p.m.
The Hates 8 p.m.
Screech of Death 8:30 p.m.

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

