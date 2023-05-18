Brooklyn Twang: That Little Festival In Texas Returns

Navigation
May 18, 2023 4:00AM

Brooklyn Twang Festival returns for its third year at The Continental Club on Saturday, May 20 with a day full of performances.
Brooklyn Twang Festival returns for its third year at The Continental Club on Saturday, May 20 with a day full of performances. Artwork by Carlos Hernandez
For the third year in a row “that little festival in Texas” Brooklyn Twang Festival returns to its home in Mid Main. Brooklyn Twang will take place on Saturday, May 20 with music starting at 1:30 and running all day in the cozy backyard of the Continental Club.

The event started right as people were beginning to emerge from their COVID cocoons in 2021 with the festival serving as a great way for people to get together safely to see live music.

In its third year, organizer and performer Luba Dvorak made some changes to the event holding it earlier in May to avoid the Memorial Day exodus as well as scaling back the festival from two stages to one.

“It was just to keep it a little tighter and more efficient,” says Dvorak of the shift for the little festival which previously had bands starting one right after the other on the electric and acoustic stages.

With this change Dvorak was able to focus his energy on getting a great lineup. “I wanted to keep it a little fresh and exciting for everybody,” says Dvorak of the packed bill for the day.

This year will feature performances by familiar names to the festival like Tulsa based rocker Kalo, Houston honky tonkers Charlie and the Regrets, Snit’s Dog & Pony Show and Dvorak himself.

Some newer names to the event will be the recently returned hometown Johnny Falstaff, former Houstonian Mike Stinson, the western swing sounds of the talented duo Western Bling, the newly formed The Repeat Offenders and Austin’s Bonnie Whitmore & The Sad Girls.

This year, Brooklyn Twang partnered with Bingham’s Bourbon who will be hosting a tasting at the event. As usual, attendees can get the Brooklyn Twang special at Winnie’s along with the newly opened Home Slice Pizza which is conveniently located next to the backyard of the club making it easy to grab a slice and listen to live music.

“It’s still the ramble vibe,” says Dvorak of his continued vision for the festival. “It’s all about the midnight ramble vibes; a bunch of friends, no pressure, no ego. I love bringing people together, having fun, hanging out, seeing each other and having people come out, that's the whole idea of it.”

The past two Brooklyn Twang Festivals have been just that with a full day of great music and the ability for guests to walk around the busy block throughout the day. Organizing the festival is not without its challenges for Dvorak but in the past has proven to be something worth repeating with fans and artists alike inquiring when he will do it again.

Immediately after last year's festival, Dvorak hit the road to Summerville to focus on his next solo album Dumpster Fire due out this August. “It’s sort of my musical progression of moving down here and the way life takes its turns so it's very much influenced by and recorded with Houston musicians,” describes Dvorak.

Since moving here in 2017, Dvorak quickly settled into the musical hotbed of The Continental Club where he previously held a weekly residency prior to the COVID shutdown.

He currently plays every Monday at Cowboy Surfer but continues to run sound and perform at his homebase in Mid Main as part of the community which he describes as welcoming him from the start.

“That seems so long ago,” he says of the pandemic. “The shutdown kind of shifted everything in different ways and approaches to things are different but you just gotta keep on going and doing the thing.”

Brooklyn Twang Festival will take place on Saturday, May 20 at The Continental Club, 3700 Main, doors open at 1 p.m, $20 in advance, $25 at the door cash only.
Gladys Fuentes is a first generation Houstonian whose obsession with music began with being glued to KLDE oldies on the radio as a young girl. She is a freelance music writer for the Houston Press, contributing articles since early 2017.
Contact: Gladys Fuentes

