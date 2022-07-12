Bruce Springsteen's Valentine's Day Gift to Houston

“Hold me close honey say you're forever mine, and tell me you'll be my lonely valentine,” Bruce Springsteen once sang. Houston’s lonely hearts and fans of The Boss won’t have to spend their next Valentine’s Day alone because that’s the date the iconic rocker and his iconic rock band will return to the Bayou City.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will visit Toyota Center Tuesday, February 14, 2023 as part of the first leg of North American dates they have planned for 2023. Tickets for the Houston show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22 at ToyotaCenter.com. The tour kicks off February 1 in Tampa, six years from their last tour run and nearly seven years since the band last performed shows in North America. They’ll play 31 dates on the opening leg, head to Europe for shows in the spring and summer and return for a second leg of North American shows beginning in August 2023.
Of course, that makes Houston one of the first places on the planet to hear Springsteen and his cohorts live again. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend has long shared the spotlight with a Hall of Fame band including Roy Bittan (piano, synthesizer), Nils Lofgren (guitar, vocals), Patti Scialfa (guitar, vocals), Garry Tallent (bass guitar), Stevie Van Zandt (guitar, vocals) and Max Weinberg (drums). The band is rounded out by Soozie Tyrell (violin, guitar, vocals) Jake Clemons (saxophone) and Charlie Giordano (keys).
The group’s most recent studio album is 2020’s Letter to You, which marked the band’s first time recording live together in decades. It topped the charts in 11 countries. Its last tour, The River Tour from 2016, was Billboard and Pollstar’s top global tour of the year. More than 1 million tickets have already been sold for the band’s 2023 European tour dates, making it one of next year’s most anticipated concert runs.
Ask any Springsteen fan and they’ll tell you the band and its leader aren’t content to rest on the familiarity of their numerous hits in concert. “Born to Run,” “Born in the U.S.A.,” “Hungry Heart,” “Glory Days,” “Dancing in the Dark,” “Rosalita,” “I’m on Fire,” – the catalog is replete with some of the rock era’s best-known and most influential songs. Fans love to tell about the times they saw The Boss and band play a sweaty, energetic and perfect three-to-four hour set. In rock annals, there’s not much like a live performance by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band and fans everywhere, including Houston, will get to live or relive that unique experience in 2023. For more information visit the Toyota Center events page or brucespringsteen.net.