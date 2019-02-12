Cardi B to Bring Swagger Back to Black Heritage Day

About a year ago, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced that Leon Bridges would be performing during its annual Black Heritage Day. Despite his talent, the Texas native did not receive a very warm welcome. The backlash to his performance was met with even more resistance from the Bridges faithful, and RodeoHouston found itself trending for all the wrong reasons. When the dust settled and Bridges finally arrived at NRG Stadium, his performance ended up being the worst-attended HLSR show of the year.

Which is why it shouldn't have surprised anyone that the RodeoHouston committee was determined to return the following year with a chart-topping, in-demand artist to headline the annual event. Enter Cardi B, the eccentric dancer-turned-diva whose music can be drowned out only by her personality. Drawing a stark contrast to Bridges, her performance sold out within minutes. Tickets can be found on resale web sites, but they're going for three or four times their original cost.