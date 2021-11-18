Garrett T. Capps Is Coming In Hot From San Antone

Capps will be performing on Friday, November 19 at The Continental Club with his band Nasa Country. “I love to say we are the only space country band in the world that's from San Antonio,” says Capp.
Croy And The Boys from Austin will be opening and the evening will serve as the after party for Houston’s fantastic custom hat makers Kennimer who will be celebrating the two-year anniversary of their Main Street location from 6 to 9 with in store specials on their designs and a print sale by Houston photographer Jme LaCombe known as That Heavy Glow.
Capps may tout San Antonio but he does so without dismissing other Texas towns. His Houston connections run deep as his father is from here and just this year he became the first artist to release an album on Vinyl Ranch Records, founded in Houston, with his surprise release I Love San Antone.
“This record that I made for fun last year, that is my delivered honky tonk record but it’s a tex-mex, punk, rock and roll and country record I think, but that's me trying as hard as I can to make a country record,” says Capps.
“I Love San Antone” has helped to officially make Capps “The San Antonio” guy with his reputation spreading overseas as he describes a recent experience from a show at a festival in the Netherlands.
“It was insane. I hadn't been there in two years and I forgot how badass it was and both shows the entire crowd was singing ‘I like Austin but I love San Antone’ and that kind of sums it all up how mind blowing it was,” he says.
Capps tried his luck in the Austin music scene and never seemed to find what he was looking for but at no point does he discredit his time there or the city as he used his love for San Antonio to become a link to his hometown for artists.
“I feel like Doug Sahm did that too, the I-35 thing where it was just like, San Antonio is my home but Austin is where all the action is.” It is Capp’s ability to melt rock and roll and country music, specifically Texas country music with a Hispanic San Antonio flare, to create an exhilarating sound that instantly brings Sahm to mind.
Though he made friendships that still last and learned a lot about songwriting, in 2012 he decided to head back home and began playing gigs and eventually opening his own music venue in 2018, The Lonesome Rose.
“Still it makes me infinitely happy going way out of my way to have bands and artists have a good time in San Antonio because it’s just like a very normal thing for a band to come down here and have a very poorly promoted show or a venue that isn't the right fit and never want to come back,” he says of his efforts to shed a positive light on the city’s bustling arts community.
“San Antonio’s music scene was just so friendly and all over the place. It was all kind of about the party, and that can be annoying sometimes especially these days when standards don't feel that high, but at the time I made so many friends and everyone was so welcoming.”
As Capps delved deeper into San Antonio’s rich musical history, he began not only channeling his heroes but also making friends with them as he played shows with Augie Meyers and Flaco Jimenez of The Texas Tornados, a connection that only pushed him further into the Doug Sahm comparisons frequently made.
Capps has used this love for his city’s history and music in general to launch his podcast Trouble Country where he and special guests discuss the significance of specific albums and artists from all over the country as well as featuring interviews. He plans on releasing new episodes next year.
“Behind the scenes it's turned into this collective like I was doing some docuseries stuff on interesting musical cultures in Texas. I love the process of researching all that stuff,” he says of making Trouble Country.
“I’m obsessed with San Antonio's musical history but the whole Doug Sahm thing was not on purpose. I feel like we are similar in an outsider kind of way,” he says.
Capps admits he wasn’t always headed toward being a country artist and that even now his live shows have a large rock and roll energy to them that he credits in part to San Antonio as well as his past experience playing drums in sludge and doom metal bands.
“I learned in San Antonio that you gotta make some noise down here to have fun and when I'm having fun I start screaming, jumping around and playing harder.”
“I was always into rock and roll and lyrics didn't really matter in rock and roll a lot of the time. When I was growing up they didn't matter to me,” he says. That mindset has changed with time as Capps playfully tells complete stories that people can sing along to like “Downtown, I’m Ready 2 Go.”
“There’s something about the voice and the lyrics being used as an instrument in Texas culture that really resonated with me and I wanted to really start trying to write songs like that and I'm realizing now that music is everything to me; it's always been my only interest or way of expressing myself.”
Capps and Nasa Country have a new album coming out next year called People Are Beautiful that they plan on touring behind when the time comes but as far as his Houston show this week Capps says, “We are going to play a handful of songs off that record and a handful of songs off the new record and we are going to rock really hard.”
Kennimer Two Years On Main St. Part is on Friday, November 19 at Kennimer Co, 3622 Main, 6 to 9 p.m., free. Garrett T. Capps will perform with Croy & The Boys on Friday, November 19 at The Continental Club 3700 Main, Music starts at 9 p.m., $12-25.