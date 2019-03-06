 


4
Tim McGraw likes it, loves it, would not mind more of it.
Tim McGraw likes it, loves it, would not mind more of it.
Photo by Violeta Alvarez

Houston Concert Watch 3/6: Tim McGraw, Zedd and More

Cory Garcia | March 6, 2019 | 4:00am
As someone who obsesses over concert listings, one of my favorite things to do as the year progresses is to try and figure out which day was the best concert day of the year in Houston. Some weeks are lean, but some nights are an embarrassment of riches. Do you remember the night that 2012-era Drake was playing blocks away from "we just released one of the best songs of the decade"-era M83? Or the time The 1975 put on one of the best shows of the year the same night Beyonce was reigning at NRG Stadium? I only mention this because this Friday is something special, with an out there Rodeo performance, one of the best metal bands in the world at White Oak, and one of the most exciting acts in music at Warehouse Live. Let's break that down and the rest of this week's top shows.

Show of the Week: Tim McGraw
3.7.19 - NRG Stadium

I don't pretend to understand Tim McGraw; as someone who largely ignored country music until the last few years, I don't have the nostalgic memories of songs he no longer plays live anymore. But even without the nostalgia, I've seen enough spark from him to know that he's the real deal, one of those electric personalities that always send a crowd into a tizzy when he does his thing on stage. Do I think he's a better performer when his wife is by his side? Well, yes, but that doesn't mean this is a Rodeo show to sleep on, no matter how many times you've seen him.

The Best of the Rest

Mushroomhead
3.7.19 - Warehouse Live

"Underappreciated" is a phrase I hate to use because it often sounds like I'm damning with faint praise, but it's a label that I think is fair in the case of Mushroomhead. They're a perfectly fine band on record and a pretty fun one lives, and I'm not just saying that because I'm a mark for water drums. Anyone who hits the road with Insane Clown Posse and sticks to their guns and puts on a show that rivals the headliner gets an automatic thumbs up in my book. Get there early to see the HellZapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue.

Deafheaven & Baroness
3.8.19 - White Oak Music Hall

It physically pains me that I'm missing this show - Rodeo season gives and Rodeo seasons takes - because Deafheaven is one of the best bands releasing music right now. If you've ever wondered if Jimmy Eat World-style guitar melodies could fit in on a death metal record, spend some times with last year's Ordinary Corrupt Human Love. Baroness, of course, hold their own, and it'll be tough for any rock show to compete with this one as 2019 continues on.

Zedd
3.8.19 - NRG Stadium

Whether or not they make the best shows is largely dependent on the artist, but the Rodeo is certainly more interesting when it takes a chance on artists outside their wheelhouse. Zedd marks the second time a major EDM acts to the stage at RodeoHouston, and this one feels a lot more earned than when The Chainsmokers got booked a few years back. Zedd has a history of putting on excellent shows here in Houston, and this should be no exception; he may not even need to hide behind tons of pyro to make it work, not that we'd complain.

Le Butcherettes
3.8.19 - Warehouse LIve

Not the biggest show you'll find in our week, but maybe the one that will stick with you the longest. I have memories from every time I've seen this band live, but nothing stands out as much as the time lead singer Teri Gender Bender accidentally sliced open her finger on a beer bottle then smeared the blood over her face. It was the endcap to an exhilarating performance in a small room in Austin that made me a fan of the group for life. Future performances have been less violent but always intense and among the best in any given year.

 
Cory Garcia is a Contributing Editor for the Houston Press. He once won an award for his writing, but he doesn't like to brag about it. If you're reading this sentence, odds are good it's because he wrote a concert review you don't like or he wanted to talk pro wrestling.

