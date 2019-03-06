Houston Concert Watch 3/6: Tim McGraw, Zedd and More

As someone who obsesses over concert listings, one of my favorite things to do as the year progresses is to try and figure out which day was the best concert day of the year in Houston. Some weeks are lean, but some nights are an embarrassment of riches. Do you remember the night that 2012-era Drake was playing blocks away from "we just released one of the best songs of the decade"-era M83? Or the time The 1975 put on one of the best shows of the year the same night Beyonce was reigning at NRG Stadium? I only mention this because this Friday is something special, with an out there Rodeo performance, one of the best metal bands in the world at White Oak, and one of the most exciting acts in music at Warehouse Live. Let's break that down and the rest of this week's top shows.

Show of the Week: Tim McGraw

3.7.19 - NRG Stadium

I don't pretend to understand Tim McGraw; as someone who largely ignored country music until the last few years, I don't have the nostalgic memories of songs he no longer plays live anymore. But even without the nostalgia, I've seen enough spark from him to know that he's the real deal, one of those electric personalities that always send a crowd into a tizzy when he does his thing on stage. Do I think he's a better performer when his wife is by his side? Well, yes, but that doesn't mean this is a Rodeo show to sleep on, no matter how many times you've seen him.