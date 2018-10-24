Houston Concert Watch 10/24: Buzzfest, Freaky Deaky and More

While not everyone is on board with the gloomy weather we’ve had recently, I’m loving it. With the fall festival season well under way, the last thing I want to get right now is a sunburn. If you’re spending the day at one of the big outdoor events happening this weekend, make sure to check the weather before heading out; I know it won’t make you dress appropriately, but at least you’ll know what’s coming.

Pick of the Week: Buzzfest

10/27 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

With A Perfect Circle, Chevelle, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and Scott Stapp of Creed as just a few of the names on the lineup, you might feel like you’re traveling back to the early ‘00s instead of driving up to The Woodlands, and maybe you are. That’s not a bad thing; sure, show up early to check out the bands you may be less familiar with, but embrace the hit parade for what it is. One thing is for sure: the rest of the crowd is going to be totally into it.

The Best of the Rest

Behemoth

10/24 - House of Blues

Headlining a bill that includes At The Gates and Wolves in the Throne Room, this Behemoth swing into Space City is going to bring massive amounts of metal. I was extremely impressed by Behemoth’s set a few months back opening for Slayer, and if you’re the type that lives to hear a bass drum try and knock your heartbeat out of regular step then you’re in for a good night. It’s also an excellent night to practice your facepaint for Halloween proper.

Kero Kero Bonito

10/25 - Satellite Bar

What a nice get for the Satellite Bar crew. Having just dropped a new album, the time is perfect to check out Kero Kero Bonito live and see how the songs from Time ‘n’ Place translate live. Has there been a more beautifully confounding single this year than “Only Acting”? I think not. KKB feel like a band that could explode in popularity at any moment, so see them while you can in a place this intimate.

Freaky Deaky Festival

10/27-28 - Sam Houston Race Park

The name is a little weird, but the lineup has a lot to love in year one of the Freaky Deaky Festival. Take a brief moment of silence for Something Wicked, and then get ready to party for two nights to the sounds of Adventure Club, DJ Snake, Kaskade, Porter Robinson and many, many more. It’s a pretty stacked lineup for the new festival, and as long as the weather plays nice, should be quite the experience.

Pale Waves

10/28 - White Oak Music Hall

It’s going to be a bit before The 1975 make it back to town, but Pale Waves make for an excellent stopgap until they do. Both All the Things I Never Said and My Mind Makes Noises are some of the best releases of the year, perfect for those of you who don’t mind getting some synth pop in your emo (or is it emo in your synth pop?). If you’ve waited too long to get in your feels with a crowd of strangers, get ready to let it all out.

Bonus Road Trip Pick: Courtney Barnett or Moving Panoramas

10/27 - Austin

Has Courtney Barnett ever played Houston? A quick Google search brings up nothing. Shame, as she’s one of the most interesting artists around these days. She’s with Waxahatchee at one of Austin’s best venues, Stubb’s, for a potential show of the year. Also in Austin on Saturday is my favorite Texas band going right now, Moving Panoramas. They’ve got a new single out, which hopefully means the followup to 2015’s amazing One isn’t too far away.