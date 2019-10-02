Houston Concert Watch 10/2: Lizzo and More

October is finally here, folks. Can you smell the pumpkin spice? That's in my cup. Do you see the Halloween decorations? They're on my door. Have you heard about the cold front? Because it's a-comin' (or so we want to believe.) Heading into what we hope will be some much deserved cooler weather, we present to you some of the hottest concerts coming through town. Keep scrolling to see what.

Pick of the Week:

Lizzo

Revention Music Center – 10.04

Lizzo might be the hottest name in music right now. Lead singles "Juice," "Tempo" and "Truth Hurts" — all from her major label debut, Cuz I Love You — have propelled the Detroit-born, Houston-raised artist from the underground into the mainstream. Combining elements of hip hop, soul, funk and (occasionally) a flute, Lizzo uses her music as a platform for body positivity and girl power. Her performance at Revention Music Center this Friday might be one of the biggest shows of the year.

The Best of the Rest:

The Raconteurs

Revention Music Center – 10.05

Following a ten-year hiatus, The Raconteurs have finally reunited and released a new record, giving longtime fans of garage rock — a genre that isn't exactly thriving these days — plenty of reason to celebrate. And while the album might seem criminally short for a band that has kept its fans waiting for so long, it sounds every bit as catchy as the group's previous two records. On tour in support of Help Us Stranger, The Raconteurs will visit Revention Music Center this Saturday.

J Balvin

Smart Financial Centre – 10.05

At this point, it wouldn't be fair to label J Balvin a Latin pop star. It's technically correct, since he's A) Latin and a B) a pop star, but it minimizes his impact as an artist. Balvin has grown into an international force, collaborating with the likes of Bad Bunny, Pharrell Williams and Daddy Yankee in recent years. His tunes incorporate plenty of reggateon flavor, but they're also as easily accessible as anything else on the radio these days. Just a week after his contemporary and fellow Colombian Maluma performed at the Toyota Center, J Balvin will visit Smart Financial Centre for a healthy dose of buenas vibras.

Wu-Tang Clan

Smart Financial Centre – 10.06

In 1993, a ragtag team of New York Misfits released one of the most influential rap albums of all time. Comprising nine MCs, the Wu-Tang Clan showcased the unique voices of GZA, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Dek, Method Man, Ol' Dirty Bastard and the mastermind RZA. Separately, each artist brought a distinct flavor to the mike; collectively, their voices lifted each other up. Their debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), turned 25 late last year, and the iconic group is touring in support of its anniversary. The original lineup - featuring Young Dirty Bastard, who will be reciting his departed father's verses - visits Smart Financial Centre this Sunday,

Mumford & Sons

Toyota Center – 10.08

Mumford & Sons burst onto the scene in 2009 with their debut album Sigh No More, which sold more than three million units in the United States. A decade later, the London-based indie folk quartet have four albums to their name, most recently last year's Delta, which has been received tepidly. Still, even if fans may have to trudge through some new material, Mumford & Sons are sure to perform longtime favorites "Little Lion Man," "I Will Wait" and "The Cave" at Toyota Center on Tuesday.