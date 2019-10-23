Houston Concert Watch 10/23: Tool and More

I’m not going to lie to you guys. While plenty of talented artists are scheduled to visit Houston over the next week, I'm personally most excited to see the ‘90s-era prog-rock outfit Tool, who visit Toyota Center this weekend. The band's latest release may not hold a candle to the likes of Aenima or Lateralus, but it’s an enjoyable record that couldn't possibly live up to its expectations. I look forward to adding the iconic quartet to the ever-growing list of acts I’ve been fortunate enough to hear live in my lifetime, and I look forward to seeing a lot of you at the show.

Pick of the Week:

Tool

Toyota Center – 10.27

On the same day they released their first new music in 13 years, Tool announced a six-week long tour that sold out in minutes. And while reviews of their fifth studio album have been underwhelming, longtime fans of the prog-rock outfit likely enjoyed it all the same. For anyone who didn't, plenty of throwback hits should be performed when Tool brings their psychedelic show to Houston's Toyota Center on Sunday.

The Best of the Rest:

Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers

House of Blues Houston – 10.24

In recent months, Hobo Johnson & The LoveMakers have gotten a bad rap. Some have even alleged that the emo rap outfit is making music for incels, turning off many would-be listeners. In reality, Hobo Johnson makes music that's unsettling because of its honesty, and if overly emotional angst isn't your cup of tea then you can probably skip this one. For those with an open mind, lovers of spoken word poetry and misfits of any ilk, Hobo Johnson's performance at the House of Blues on Thursday may be right up your alley.

Wilco

Revention Music Center – 10.25

Following the release of two solo albums, Jeff Tweedy returned to his band mates in Wilco with a new outlook on writing, which resulted in one of the group's most direct albums to date, boasting straightforward, cutting lyrics like, "I remember when wars would end." With 25 years of experience and 11 studio albums to their name, the indie rock sextet will have plenty of material with which to entertain fans when they visit Revention Music Center on Friday to bemoan the death of heavy metal.

Lucero

White Oak Music Hall – 10.25

A year removed for the release of their 12th studio album Among The Ghosts, Lucero are back on the road for a fall tour that stretches well into winter. Front man Ben Nichols will serenade fans with tales his whiskey-soaked vocals while singing of heartbreak, missed opportunities and — in recent years — redemption through his wife and infant daughter. White Oak Music Hall is sure to be filled with whiskey-drinkin', pearl snap-wearin', smokin' cowboys on Friday when the country-punk rockers visit. Despite their gruff exterior, they're all — in our experience — quite friendly and approachable.

Tyler, The Creator

NRG Arena – 10.26

Tyler, The Creator cut his teeth as a member of Odd Future, a rap collaborative that also served as a jumping-off point for the likes of Earl Sweatshirt and Frank Ocean, among others. More than a decade later, Tyler has released five solo albums and has matured from an incendiary, potty-mouthed public figure into a thoughtful, deceptively charming one. His latest record, Igor, has been praised by fans and critics alike as his most innovative and intimate yet, and his tour in support of it will bring him to NRG Arena on Saturday.

Morrissey, Interpol

White Oak Music Hall – 10.28

Morrissey was originally scheduled to perform at White Oak Music Hall on September 21 but the former Smiths front man canceled at the last minute due to "extreme flood conditions in the Houston area." Which, to be fair, might have been part of his act, at this point. The English singer-songwriter is known for last-minute cancellations and short performances, so fans probably weren't surprised about his performance being canceled at the 11th hour. Still, they're surely waiting with bated breath, hoping against hope that Morrissey actually shows up for his makeup performance at White Oak Music Hall on Monday.