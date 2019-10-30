 


Post Malone at the Woodlands Pavilion in 2018
Photo by Matthew Keever

Houston Concert Watch 10/30: Post Malone and More

Matthew Keever | October 30, 2019 | 5:00am
By the time this article is published, the Houston Astros should be the 2019 World Series champions. And if they aren't, that's OK. Because Game 7 will be played in Houston, and we're due for a win at home. Whether you're celebrating Houston's second title in three years or grumbling that the series is now even, you should take a minute to see the music coming to town over the next week. Because with concerts, there's no off season.

Pick of the Week:

Post Malone
Toyota Center – 11.05
Barely two weeks after finishing a 16-month tour supporting his second studio album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone released his third. Doubling down on pop and veering even further from his designation as a rapper, the Dallas-born star rubs shoulders with the likes of Halsey and Ozzy Osbourne on his new record, and fans have fallen in love with his warbly vocals all over again. Many have predicted Post's downfall but in the four years since "White Iverson" turned him into a household name, the 24-year-old songwriter hasn't shown any signs of slowing. See him at Toyota Center on Tuesday.

The Best of the Rest:

Ray LaMontagne
Jones Hall – 11.01
Last year, Ray LaMontagne released his seventh studio album, Part Of The Light, as an attempt to put something positive out into a world that he felt was getting darker. "It just feels like the world is so ugly," he told the Houston Press last year. "Not all of it of course, but you don't have to look too far." LaMontagne hasn't released any new music since then, but his latest visit to Houston will showcase a fully acoustic performance from the New Hampshire native, which should excite fans just as much as a new record. See him at Jones Hall this Friday.

Khruangbin
White Oak Music Hall – 11.02
Born in Houston, Khruangbin have made quite the name for themselves. Over five years and three albums, the Bayou City trio has drawn on Thai, Spanish and Middle Eastern themes to put together an eclectic, genre-bending mix of tunes that has springboarded them into stardom. On tour in support of their third album, Hasta El Cielo, Khruangbin will perform at White Oak Music Hall this Saturday.

Gwar
Warehouse Live – 11.02
Some have described GWAR as a mixture of KISS, World Wrestling Entertainment and the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Others have dismissed the heavy metal aliens as nonsense. Neither assessment is wrong, but even detractors admit that the band's live shows are the stuff of legend. They've done everything onstage, including disemboweling Paris Hilton, castrating Michael Jackson and tearing off Lady Gaga's breasts. On tour in support of their 14th studio album, The Blood Of Gods, GWAR will visit Warehouse Live with Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust and Against The Grain on Saturday.

Trisha Yearwood
Smart Financial Centre – 11.03
Trisha Yearwood has kept her fans waiting long enough. For the first time in five years, the Georgia-born gal will embark on a solo tour in support of her latest offering, her 14th studio album, Every Girl. Yearwood's musical career was on hold while she focused on publishing cookbooks and working on a successful series that aired on the Food Network. Her recipes are delicious, but so is her music, which is why so many fans are excited to see Yearwood perform at Smart Financial Centre on Sunday.

 
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.

