4
Incubus' Brandon Boyd onstage at the Woodlands Pavilion in 2017
Incubus' Brandon Boyd onstage at the Woodlands Pavilion in 2017
Photo by Violeta Alvarez

Houston Concert Watch 11/20: Incubus and More

Matthew Keever | November 20, 2019 | 4:00am
All right, Houston. We're about a week away from Thanksgiving, which — if I remember correctly — means it's officially an acceptable time to put up your Christmas decorations. So as you untangle your lights and search your attics for dusty lawn ornaments, don't forget to take time for yourselves to enjoy some live music this week. As usual, we've compiled a helpful list of the best concerts coming through town, so keep scrolling to see what's in store.

Pick of the Week:

Incubus
Revention Music Center - 11.24
In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their breakthrough album, California alt-rockers Incubus have embarked on a massive North American tour. Supported by the singles "Pardon Me," "Stellar" and "Drive," Make Yourself launched the band into the mainstream and turned them into radio mainstays during the late '90s and throughout the 2010s. Brandon Boyd and company will visit Revention Music Center on Sunday, where they will perform the record in its entirety.

The Best of the Rest:

SEE MORE

Alessia Cara
Revention Music Center - 11.20
Alessia Cara began showcasing her vocal talents at the tender age of 13, via YouTube. A few years later, shortly after signing with Def Jam Recordings, she released her debut single, "Here," which peaked at No. 5 of the Billboard Hot 100. Since then, Cara has released two studio albums to generally favorable reviews, and the Canadian pop artist's next hit could become her breakthrough. On tour in support of 2018's The Pains Of Growing, Cara is scheduled to perform at Revention Music Center tonight, supported by Ryland James.

Rufus Wainwright
Heights Theater - 11.21
Elton John once called Rufus Wainwright "the greatest songwriter on the planet." The son of a pair of musicians, the Canadian singer-songwriter has been touring since the tender age of 13. More than three decades later, Wainwright remains one of the most talented composers in the industry, with nine studio albums, three live records and dozens of features to his name. Wainwright hasn't released a proper album since 2016, but the recent single "Trouble In Paradise" has given fans hope that he might have one in the works. See him perform at the Heights Theater on Thursday.

Kelsey Waldon
White Oak Music Hall - 11.21
As a young teen, Kentucky born singer-songwriter Kelsey Waldon turned to music as a way to cope with her parents' divorce. After graduating from high school, she moved to Nashville where she gigged around the city while studying songwriting and music business at Belmont University. Her hustle paid off when, earlier this year, she became the first artist to be signed to John Prine's Oh Boy Records in 15 years. On tour in support of White Noise / White Lines, Waldon will visit White Oak Music Hall on Thursday.

Kinky Friedman
McGonigel’s Mucky Duck - 11.23
One of Texas' most eccentric personalities, Kinky Friedman has made a career out of being outspoken. The Kerrville native, who boasts one of the sharpest tongues in the state, has spent the latter part of his career exploring pursuits outside of music: writing novels, rescuing animals and running for office, to name a few. But for anyone who forgot that Kinky began his career as a songwriter, his latest release will serve as a reminder of his talent. On tour in support of his Resurrection, Friedman will visit McGonigel's Mucky Duck on Saturday.

 
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.

