 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Travis Scott at the inaugural Astroworld Festival in 2018EXPAND
Travis Scott at the inaugural Astroworld Festival in 2018
Photo by Connor Fields

Houston Concert Watch 11/6: Travis Scott and More

Matthew Keever | November 6, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

This time last week, the city of Houston was planning to celebrate the Astros' second World Series championship in three years. But the good guys dropped every home game and ended up losing the series to the Washington Nationals, so the city feels a bit deflated this week. At least the Texans are playing well, and maybe they'll be the team to bring us a championship this year. In the meantime, anyone in need of some hometown pride need look no further than this week's top pick, which will showcase H-Town's love of all things hip hop. Plenty of other good stuff rounds out our list this week, so keep scrolling to see what's in store.

Pick of the Week:

Astroworld Festival
NRG Park – 11.09
With three studio albums under his belt, Travis Scott has made a name for himself through his heavily auto-tuned vocals and an ear for experimental beats. The Missouri City native has grown into an ambassador for Houston hip hop, and his last release - 2018's Astroworld - was nominated for a Grammy Award. It lost to Cardi B's Invasion Of Privacy, but the nod still helped cement his standing in the rap game. Following the success of the inaugural Astroworld Festival last year, Scott is scheduled to return to his hometown for another round of festivities this Saturday. The lineup hasn't been released, but the event has sold out just the same.

The Best of the Rest:

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Bronze Peacock At The House Of Blues - Houston 1204 Caroline Street Houston TX 77002
    1204 Caroline Street, Houston TX 77002

  • Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 / 7:00pm @ White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs 2915 N. Main Houston TX 77009
    2915 N. Main, Houston TX 77009

  • Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 / 7:30pm @ Sarofim Hall - Hobby Center 800 Bagby St Houston TX 77002
    800 Bagby St, Houston TX 77002

Tedeschi Trucks Band
Hobby Center – 11.06
For the better part of the last decade, the Tedeschi Trucks Band has been crafting crowd-pleasing, blues- and jazz-influenced rock music. Rolling Stone called their debut album a "meaty masterpiece" in 2011, and TTB's sound has only evolved since then, with the group incorporating Gospel and a bit of R&B on its latest offering. On tour in support of their fourth studio album, Signs, the 12-piece rock outfit is scheduled to visit Hobby Center tonight.

Sleater-Kinney
Heights Theater – 11.07
Sleater-Kinney has been entertaining fans with politically-conscious punk rock for nearly 25 years now, save for that eight-year hiatus that began in 2006. With an assist from St. Vincent, who produced the band's latest album,  Corin Tucker, Carrie Brownstein and Janet Weiss — who left the group just a few months ago — have proven that they still have plenty left to say after a quarter century of artistry, and they sound like they're having as much fun as when they first started. On tour in support of their ninth record, The Center Won't Hold, Sleater-Kinny is scheduled to visit the Heights Theater on Thursday.

The Black Keys
Toyota Center – 11.12
When The Black Keys decided to take a break after 2014's Turn Blue, rumors of a breakup began to swirl. But in a recent interview with the Houston Press, drummer Patrick Carney insisted that disbanding was never in the cards for the bluesy rock duo from Ohio. After keeping fans waiting for five long years, they finally released their ninth studio album earlier this year, and it has received praise from fans and critics alike. On tour in support of "Let's Rock", The Black Keys are scheduled to visit Toyota Center on Tuesday.

Matt and Kim
White Oak Music Hall – 11.12
For 15 years now, keyboardist Matt Johnson and drummer Kim Schifino have been entertaining fans around the world with their catchy blend of indie rock and pop. The music notwithstanding, the band's live performances are what cemented the duo as indie darlings over the past decade and a half. On tour in support of the 10th anniversary of their sophomore album Grand - which helped the group rise to prominence with the hit single "Daylight" - Matt and Kim are scheduled to bring their infectious tunes to White Oak Music Hall on Monday.

 
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >