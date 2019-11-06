Houston Concert Watch 11/6: Travis Scott and More

This time last week, the city of Houston was planning to celebrate the Astros' second World Series championship in three years. But the good guys dropped every home game and ended up losing the series to the Washington Nationals, so the city feels a bit deflated this week. At least the Texans are playing well, and maybe they'll be the team to bring us a championship this year. In the meantime, anyone in need of some hometown pride need look no further than this week's top pick, which will showcase H-Town's love of all things hip hop. Plenty of other good stuff rounds out our list this week, so keep scrolling to see what's in store.

Pick of the Week:

Astroworld Festival

NRG Park – 11.09

With three studio albums under his belt, Travis Scott has made a name for himself through his heavily auto-tuned vocals and an ear for experimental beats. The Missouri City native has grown into an ambassador for Houston hip hop, and his last release - 2018's Astroworld - was nominated for a Grammy Award. It lost to Cardi B's Invasion Of Privacy, but the nod still helped cement his standing in the rap game. Following the success of the inaugural Astroworld Festival last year, Scott is scheduled to return to his hometown for another round of festivities this Saturday. The lineup hasn't been released, but the event has sold out just the same.

The Best of the Rest:

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Hobby Center – 11.06

For the better part of the last decade, the Tedeschi Trucks Band has been crafting crowd-pleasing, blues- and jazz-influenced rock music. Rolling Stone called their debut album a "meaty masterpiece" in 2011, and TTB's sound has only evolved since then, with the group incorporating Gospel and a bit of R&B on its latest offering. On tour in support of their fourth studio album, Signs, the 12-piece rock outfit is scheduled to visit Hobby Center tonight.

Sleater-Kinney

Heights Theater – 11.07

Sleater-Kinney has been entertaining fans with politically-conscious punk rock for nearly 25 years now, save for that eight-year hiatus that began in 2006. With an assist from St. Vincent, who produced the band's latest album, Corin Tucker, Carrie Brownstein and Janet Weiss — who left the group just a few months ago — have proven that they still have plenty left to say after a quarter century of artistry, and they sound like they're having as much fun as when they first started. On tour in support of their ninth record, The Center Won't Hold, Sleater-Kinny is scheduled to visit the Heights Theater on Thursday.

The Black Keys

Toyota Center – 11.12

When The Black Keys decided to take a break after 2014's Turn Blue, rumors of a breakup began to swirl. But in a recent interview with the Houston Press, drummer Patrick Carney insisted that disbanding was never in the cards for the bluesy rock duo from Ohio. After keeping fans waiting for five long years, they finally released their ninth studio album earlier this year, and it has received praise from fans and critics alike. On tour in support of "Let's Rock", The Black Keys are scheduled to visit Toyota Center on Tuesday.

Matt and Kim

White Oak Music Hall – 11.12

For 15 years now, keyboardist Matt Johnson and drummer Kim Schifino have been entertaining fans around the world with their catchy blend of indie rock and pop. The music notwithstanding, the band's live performances are what cemented the duo as indie darlings over the past decade and a half. On tour in support of the 10th anniversary of their sophomore album Grand - which helped the group rise to prominence with the hit single "Daylight" - Matt and Kim are scheduled to bring their infectious tunes to White Oak Music Hall on Monday.