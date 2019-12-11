 


Snoop Dogg at Smart Financial Centre in April
Snoop Dogg at Smart Financial Centre in April
Photo by David "Odiwams" Wright

Houston Concert Watch 12/11: Andrea Bocellia and More

Matthew Keever | December 11, 2019 | 7:17am
It's Christmastime in Houston, and you all know what that means... Sweater weather! While much of the country deals with frigid temperatures and shovels snow from their driveways, we here in the Bayou City get to enjoy a few sunny days in the high 60s and low 70s. The coldest temperature over the next week? Forty degrees. In between cups of hot cocoa, make sure to make time for some of the great music coming to town this week.

Pick of the Week:

Andrea Bocelli
Toyota Center - 12.12
Since 1982, Italian opera singer, songwriter and producer Andrea Bocelli has recorded 15 solo studio albums. He has sung for Popes and Presidents, selling tens of millions of albums along the way. Accompanied by the Houston Symphony, Bocelli will be visiting the Toyota Center tomorrow night for his first performance in the Bayou City in three years.

The Best of the Rest:

  • Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 / 6:30pm @ House Of Blues - Houston 1204 Caroline St Houston TX 77002
    1204 Caroline St, Houston TX 77002

  • Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 / 7:30pm @ Scout Bar - Houston 18307 South Egret Bay Boulevard Houston TX 77058
    18307 South Egret Bay Boulevard, Houston TX 77058

  • Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 / 7:00pm @ White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs 2915 N. Main Houston TX 77009
    2915 N. Main, Houston TX 77009

Rob Thomas
House of Blues - 12.11
Rob Thomas made a name for himself as the front man of Matchbox Twenty, the radio-friendly grunge-pop hybrid that dominated the airwaves in the late '90s. He branched out with a feature on Santana's "Smooth" in 1999, cementing his status as a (potential) solo artist. Since 2005, he has released four studio albums, leaning more toward pop than Matchbox Twenty ever did. On tour in support of his latest release, Chip Tooth Smile, Thomas visits House of Blues tonight.

Il Divo
Revention Music Center - 12.13
Since being discovered by Simon Cowell in 2003, Il Divo has sold more than 30 million albums, reaching gold and platinum status in 33 countries around the world. The group hasn't released any new material since last year's Timeless, but their current tour will give fans a chance to hear the classical crossover act perform tracks from the Christmas collection, which included classics like "Silent Night" and "O Holy Night." Il Divo will bring their holiday cheer to Revention Music Center on Friday.

Madeon
Warehouse Live - 12.13
Madeon's sophomore album launched him into the spotlight. After beginning his career as an underground DJ, creating music in his childhood home, Good Faith helped propel the 25-year-old French EDM songwriter into the mainstream, supported by the singles "All My Friends," "Dream Dream Dream," and "Be Fine." On tour in support of his latest release, Madeon will visit Warehouse Live on Friday, where earplugs will be available for free to anyone in attendance who cares about their eardrums.

Snoop Dogg
House of Blues - 12.16
Snoop Dogg's track record ain't coincidental. The Long Beach, California, native has been putting verses in hearses since 1992, when Dr. Dre introduced the world to Snoop's funky flow on the first single from The Chronic, "Deep Cover." Since then, Snoop has released 17 studio albums, selling more than 35 million records worldwide. On tour in support of his latest, this year's I Wanna Thank Me, Snoop will perform at House of Blues on Monday.

 
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.

