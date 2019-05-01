Houston Concert Watch 5/1: The 1975 and More

A new month is here and while spring doesn't feel quite dead it does feel like it's on life support already. No matter what the tilting of the Earth says, summer will begin whenever it damn well pleases. The start of May also means that hurricane season is right around the corner, unless that too decides to come early; would anyone really be surprised at this point? May kicks off to a pretty good live music start, which should bode well for the hotter months to come. Here's what to check out this week.

Pick of the Week: The 1975

5.4- Smart Financial Centre

There are people who I'm fond of and whose music opinions I respect greatly that absolutely hate this band, which puzzles me greatly. Admittedly, I'm a huge mark for any record with those big '80s synth influences, but few bands are making records as interesting as The 1975 while also staging some of the most consistently visually stunning tours of this era. These lads have the goods, and it's good to have them back in town.

The Best of the Rest:

Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band

5.2 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Whether you associate him with classic rock radio, the cinema of the '80s or nights of bad decisions made at the strip club of your choice, Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band have put together quite the catalog. Out on the road for one last victory lap, this is your chance to show off your best night moves with Seger and company before they call it a day.

JOSEPH

5.2 - The Heights Theater

The Heights Theater is a pretty perfect place to see this Pacific Northwest act that boasts some of the most beautiful harmonies you'll hear. Made up of the sisters Closner, you might be able to guess what they sound like from that first sentence, but the group does delight and surprise with their vocal arrangements. They also have a killer version of "Everybody Wants to Rule The World" to their name.

Camp Cope

5.3 - Satellite Bar

One of the most promising bands in the world, this Australian trio arrives back in Houston for a show at one of the best smaller venues in town. Georgia McDonald pens some of the sharpest, most necessary lyrics around, and hopefully, in time, more artists will be willing to follow their lead in tackling the faults of the industry. Once you discover them, you'll be glad they exist.

The Struts/

5.7 - House of Blues

To get it out of the way first: bless The Struts for finally giving Kesha the great pop-rock anthem she's long deserved with the "Body Talks" remix that came out last year. But even when you set that aside, The Struts are a damn fine live rock act that manages to pull off something that so many fail: having the spirit of the retro rock gods their music is clearly inspired by. The Struts remember when rock was fun, and you'll have a blast with them.