Houston Concert Watch 5/29: Insane Clown Posse and More

We hope you’re all well rested after the Memorial Day weekend, because there’s a lot of good stuff on tap for this week. Notably, one of the most infamous, polarizing groups of the past quarter decade will visit their Bayou City fanbase. And rounding out the rest of the week are a couple of outstanding country artists, one of the most talented female rappers in the game, a Puerto Rican reggaeton duo and the world's most famous beach bum. Won't you join us?

Pick of the Week: Insane Clown Posse’s The Fury Tour

05.30 – Warehouse Live

Gather round, fellow Juggalos and ‘Lettes. The Insane Clown Posse’s annual pilgrimage to Houston’s is on the horizon. On tour in support of their 15th studio album, Fearless Fred Fury, the clown duo will visit Warehouse Live this Thursday. One of the most bizarre and unique groups of our time, ICP’s enduring career has astounded music critics and fans alike, thanks in part to their infamous live shows – which are more akin to a religious experience than a typical concert. First-timers and seasoned veterans alike will be welcomed into the sweaty, Faygo-soaked fold.

The Best of the Rest:

Wade Bowen

05.29 – Cactus Music

A frequent collaborator of Randy Rogers, Wade Bowen’s solo work is fantastic as well. How often does one get the chance to see an artist who's performed at the Grand Ole Opry in as intimate of a setting as Cactus Music? The Waco native's performance tonight will be one of four in-store sets before he and his band kick off an extensive tour supporting the release of 2018's Solid Ground on vinyl.

Wisin Y Yandel

05.31 – Smart Financial Centre

In case you haven't noticed, reggaeton is the genre du jour. Combining dembow with hip hop and Latin swagger, the Puerto Rican duo Wisin & Yandel are elder statesmen in the scene, with 10 albums to their names over the past two decades. Most recently, the group released Los Campeones del Pueblo: The Big Leagues in 2018. Following a five-year hiatus, Smart Financial Center should be the setting for a crazy good time this weekend.

Joe Ely

06.01 – McGonigel’s Mucky Duck

The Houston Press' own Chris Gray once referred to Joe Ely as Texas' own Bruce Springsteen, which caught our attention. In his younger days, Ely toured with The Clash and has recently taken to the road with the likes of Lyle Lovett and Guy Clark. All that talent, and Houstonians still have an opportunity to hear heartfelt country ballads from one of our state's most talented musicians in an up-close-and-personal setting? Well that's a pretty special opportunity.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band

06.01 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Calling all Parrotheads! Grab your loudest Hawaiian shirt and get to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, because the honorary Floridian is heading to the Bayou City with a bag full of hit songs and good vibes. With 29 studio albums to his name over nearly 50 years, Buffett's tours feel more like a victory lap these days, but Houston fans will likely be happy to take the nostalgic trip with him. Because not all of us can afford a trip to Key West, but Margaritaville is coming to our own back yard this weekend. We'll see you there.

Snow Tha Product’s Goin’ Off Tour

06.02 – Warehouse Live

Claudia Alexandra Feliciano, better known by her stage name Snow Tha Product, moved from California to Texas in 2010. She already had five mixtapes under her belt, but two consecutive performances at the South By Southwest festival finally got her some much deserved attention. Since then, she has released a steady stream of mixtapes and a handful of albums. In the era of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, it sometimes feels like what happens on social media matters more than the music itself. Not the case with Snow, whose bilingual flow might be the best in the game right now.