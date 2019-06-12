Houston Concert Watch 6/12: Weird Al Yankovic and More

We’re still a week away from the official start of summer, but the agenda for Houston concertgoers – much like the temperature here in the Bayou City – is already heating up. This week, we highlight one of the greatest living Americana songwriters, a reunited group of emo rockers, a celebrated local indie outfit and perhaps the greatest musical satirist of all time, among others. Scroll down to see the specifics of what’s in store this week.

Pick of the Week: Weird Al Yankovic

06.13 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Five-time Grammy Award winning satirist Weird Al Yankovic has had quite a career. Since the mid 1970s, he has been poking fun at pop culture and parodying well-known radio hits. From Madonna and Queen to Green Day and Houston's own Chamillionaire, Yankovic has spoofed countless artists over 14 studio albums, penning quite a few original pieces along the way. His performance at Revention Music Center this Thursday should be quite the dose of mandatory fun.

The Best of the Rest:

Anberlin

06.12 – House of Blues

Massive hooks, catchy choruses and plenty of emotion catapulted Anberlin into the hearts of many an angsty teenager in the mid 2000s. The group released seven studio albums before disbanding in 2014, only to reunite for a single show late last year. Shortly after that, the Florida-based rock outfit announced a U.S. tour, which includes a stop at House of Blues Houston tonight. Anberlin hasn't made it clear whether this is the beginning of a new chapter or another farewell tour, so longtime fans should be sure to see and hear them while they can.

Josh Ritter

06.14 – Heights Theater

On tour in support of his 10th full-length studio album, Josh Ritter will visit the Heights Theater this Friday. The accomplished Americana singer-songwriter will showcase the thoughtful lyricism of his latest release, Fever Breaks, but he’s likely to dive deep into his ever-growing catalog of tunes as well. Hell, he may even read you an excerpt from his 2012 novel, “Bright’s Passage.” Because Ritter is, first and foremost, a good storyteller, no matter his outlet.

Wild Moccasins

06.15 – Satellite Bar

Breakups can serve as great songwriting material for a band, but separations within a group can tear down the very foundation of a group. So when guitarist Cody Swann and lead vocalist Zahira Gutierrez's romantic relationship dissolved, it could have doomed the Wild Moccasins. But instead of letting it divide them, Swann and Gutierrez used their split as the inspiration for the band's third studio album, Look Together. The celebrated indie rockers will pour their hears out at Satellite Bar this Saturday.

Machine Gun Kelly

06.16 – Revention Music Center

Machine Gun Kelly became an infamous player in the rap game just last year when he released "Rap Devil," a diss track directed at one of the most feared lyricists in hip hop. Before that, he was an oft-overlooked footnote who was better known for his relationship with the pop star Halsey than for any of his music. After his feud with Eminem launched him into the public eye, MGK quickly released his third studio album, which fetched moderately positive reviews. The Cleveland native visits Revention Music Center this Sunday on tour in support of his upcoming album, Hotel Diablo.

Hugh Jackman

06.18 – Toyota Center

Best known for his long-running role as Wolverine in the X-Men film franchise, Hugh Jackman has a soft spot for musicals. In the last decade and a half, the Australian actor has segued from action hero to music idol with appearances in "The Boy From Oz," "Les Misérables" and "The Greatest Showman," all three of which served as inspiration for his his latest tour, which brings him to Houston's Toyota Center on Tuesday.