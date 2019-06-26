Houston Concert Watch 6/26: Luis Miguel and More

What do a Mexican singer, an up-and-coming country artist from California and a drummer-turned-front man have in common with Powerman 5000? They're all on this list, of course! June may be coming to a close, but there's still plenty of live music worth seeing and hearing during the final week of the month. See the specifics below.

Pick of the Week: Luis Miguel

Toyota Center – 06.27

Luis Miguel has been crooning since 1982, when he released his debut record ...Un Sol at the tender age of 11. Since then, he has released a total of 20 studio albums alongside a handful of live recordings and a few soundtracks. Most recently, ¡México Por Siempre! won a Latin Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Unfortunately, Miguel ended up drawing the ire of the crowd because he wasn't in attendance to accept the award. But a win's a win, and his reputation as a lifelong showman precedes him. El Sol De México will bring his wide range of musical styled to Houston's Toyota Center this Thursday.

The Best of the Rest:

Alice Wallace

Goodnight Charlie’s – 06.27

On tour in support of her fourth studio album, Into The Blue, country artist Alice Wallace will perform at Goodnight Charlie's this Thursday night. The singer-songwriter may not be a household name yet, but her latest single "The Blue" was highlighted alongside tracks by Black Shelton, Sam Outlaw and Lissie in a Best-Of list by Rolling Stone in April. Named "Female Vocalist of the Year" at the California Country Awards in 2017, Wallace uses her powerful voice to celebrate her home state of California, bemoan the recent mudslides and wildfires that have caused it so much harm, all while imploring women all over the world to use their own voices to speak their minds.

Train, Goo Goo Dolls

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – 06.28

Pairing two of the biggest pop-rock acts of the '90s and 2000s is a surefire way to sell out a venue, and the co-headlining tour featuring Train and Goo Goo Dolls hopes to do just that at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion this Friday. After all, between the two bands, they've sold more than 20 million records worldwide. Train's "Hey Soul Sister" remains burrowed in our subconscious nearly a decade after its release, and anyone who tells you they aren't interested in hearing Goo Goo Dolls perform "Iris" and "Slide" is simply lying. Both groups may be trending toward nostalgia-act status, but their combined experience translates into fantastic live performances.

Rob Thomas

Smart Financial Centre – 06.28

When Matchbox 20's front man released his first solo album, some longtime fans weren't too happy. But it turned out that singer-songwriter Rob Thomas' work would do just as well, if not better than his Florida rock outfit's. He wrote the bulk of the band's first two records himself, after all, never mind the songs he has penned for Willie Nelson, Mick Jagger and Marc Anthony, among others. Nearly 15 years into his solo career, Thomas will visit Smart Financial Centre this Friday in support of his fourth studio album, Chip Tooth Smile. And yes, Matchbox 20 cuts will be performed.

Father John Misty, Jason Isbell

White Oak Music Hall – 06.28

Josh Tillman, better known by the moniker Father John Misty, has had a unique career. His first big break came in 2008 when he began playing drums for the Seattle folk rock band Fleet Foxes. In the 10 years since, he has pivoted from band member to solo artist, making a name for himself by publicly feuding with critics on Twitter. And while his music sometimes ends up feeling like a backdrop for his larger-than-life persona, it's worth remembering that his last two albums - God's Favorite Customer and Pure Comedy - received almost universal acclaim. Tillman would be the first person to admit to his own shortcomings, and his lyrics prove as much. But for as flawed as the man may be, his music sure sounds perfect at times. He brings his simultaneously self-effacing and self-aggrandizing tunes to White Oak Music Hall this Friday.

Powerman 5000

Scout Bar – 06.29

Despite being Rob Zombie's brother, Michael Cummings (aka Spider One) hasn't enjoyed nearly as much mainstream success as his older sibling. Powerman's 5000 brief moment in the spotlight came in 1999 when Tonight the Stars Revolt! spawned the band's most well-known single "When Worlds Collide." Spider One has kept the band going in recent years, but he's the only original member left in the lineup. Industrial acts aren't nearly as popular as they used to be, so fans of the genre would do well to visit Scout Bar this Saturday.