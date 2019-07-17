Houston concert watch 7/17: Khalid and More

Fortunately for residents of Houston, Hurricane Barry took a hard right turn and missed the Bayou City by a few hundred miles. (Unfortunately, our neighbors to the east weren't so lucky.) Barry notwithstanding, we're in for quite a bit of rain beginning this Sunday and lasting through the following week, so enjoy the sunny days and muggy nights while you can. Below are the best concerts on tap for this week, most of which you should be able to enjoy dry.

Pick of the Week:

Khalid

Toyota Center – 07.18

Three years removed from the release of his debut single, "Location," Khalid has become a certified pop star. With just two studio albums to his name - the latter of which he is currently on tour supporting - the 21-year-old military brat has already received five Grammy nominations and been certified quadruple platinum. His new record Free Spirit was met with mixed reviews from critics, but what the hell do we know? The kid with 53.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify brings his woeful R&B chart-toppers to Houston's Toyota Center this Thursday.

The Best of the Rest:

Built To Spill

White Oak Music Hall – 07.18

One of the most popular indie outfits of the 1990s, Built To Spill made a name for themselves through their energetic live performances. More than 25 years since the release of their debut album, the band has become a solid legacy act. Vocalist Doug Martsch - the group's only remaining founding member - hasn't released any new material since 2015's Untethered Moon, but longtime fans will take any excuse they can to hear "Carry The Zero," "Liar" and "Big Dipper" live. Catch them at White Oak Music Hall this Thursday.

Korn, Alice In Chains, Underoath

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – 07.20

On tour in support of their 13th studio album, The Nothing, nu-metal pioneers Korn will bring their bass-heavy anthems to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion this Saturday for an evening of nostalgic alt-rock. The Californian quintet has been a mainstay in a genre that has all but disappeared in recent years, but at least they regained their footing over the past few release after an ill-advised collaborative effort with Skrillex. The band will be supported by Alice In Chains and Underoath.

Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

Heights Theater – 07.20

Hailing from Austin, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears never quite experienced the success they deserved. Despite making it onto Esquire's "Ten Bands Set to Break Out at SXSW Festival" in 2009, mainstream success eluded the group, but that didn't stop them from releasing six pretty spectacular full-length albums over the past decade and change. Fortunately for Houston fans, that means that Lewis and his band are still playing smaller, more intimate venues. They bring their blues, funk, and soul-inspired rock and roll to the Heights Theater on Saturday.

Trae Tha Truth

Secret Group – 07.20

Trae Tha Truth is one of the most imposing figures in Houston hip hop. He also boasts our city's most distinctive and dark voices, one that emotes pain, struggle and perseverance. While his contemporaries made names for themselves praising the street life, Trae found his voice through revealing its harsher realities, often through a raspy whisper. Ahead of the release of his 11th studio album, Exhale, Trae will premier the record in its entirety at The Secret Group this Saturday. Be on your best behavior though, because Trae is a self-described asshole by nature.