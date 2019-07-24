Houston Concert Watch 7/24: Third Eye Blind and More

It's that time of the week again, dear readers. Wednesday is upon us and, as is tradition, your friendly neighborhood Houston Press has compiled a list of the best concerts coming to town to help you get over the hump and into the weekend. This go-round, we've highlighted a handful of locals, some nostalgia acts who are still putting out solid tunes and a metalcore act for good measure. Enjoy.

Pick of the Week:

Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – 07.27

At this point, it wouldn't be unfair to refer to Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World as nostalgia acts. Formed in 1993, both groups saw mainstream success through the early 2000s from the likes of "Semi-Charmed Life," "Never Let You Go," "The Middle" and "Pain." And while neither group has hit it quite as big since then, they have continued to release quality material nearly 30 years into their careers. In fact, both acts are expected to put out new music by the end of this year. Ahead of these new records, the emotional 90s-era rockers will perform at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion this Saturday.

The Best of the Rest:

Kyle Hubbard

Satellite Bar – 07.26

About a year and a half ago, one of Houston's most honest MCs packed his bags and moved out of the 713 to greener pastures in Arkansas. He was mum about the specifics but, in an open letter to his fans, he admitted his relocation was "for love and family." But the draw of Houston is hard to resist so, for at least the weekend, Hubbard has returned home for what is rumored to be his last performance ever. Assuming the tweets are true, Houstonians will have one last chance to hear one of the most heartfelt voices in local hip hop this Friday at Satellite Bar before he takes his final bow and hangs up his microphone.

Los Skarnales, Tiki Bandits

Heights Theater – 07.26

Los Skarnales are a local treasure. One of the most beloved and unique bands to ever come out of Houston, these Latin punk-rockers have been entertaining crowds since 1993 and, though the band has experienced quite a few lineup changes over the years, their sound and their passion has never wavered. With countless accolades to their name, the Mexican-American rockers have been mainstays of the Houston music scene for nearly three decades. Supported by Tiki Bandits, Los Skarnales will bring their iconic blend of ska, punk and Latin swagger to the Heights Theater this Friday.

Houston’s Music & Arts Festival Featuring Blue October

White Oak Music Hall – 07.27

Blue October records have always been a reflection of vocalist Justin Furstenfeld's mental state. For the past 20 years, the Houston-born singer-songwriter has shared just about every detail of his tumultuous life with his fans. From his suicidal ideation to an exhausting custody battle over his daughter, Furstenfeld has never been shy. Over the past few years, however, he has turned a corner, and his music has reflected as much. Best known for the lamenting tracks "Hate Me" and "Into The Ocean," Blue October's last two records - Home and I Hope You're Happy - abound with optimism, mirroring Furstenfeld's sobriety and newfound positivity. The emotive rockers will headline Houston's Music & Arts Festival at White Oak Music Hall this Saturday.

Beck, Cage The Elephant, Spoon

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – 07.28

Renowned oddball Beck plans to release his 14th studio album later this year, and he's seen it fit to go on tour ahead of the record's release. What might be considered strange for many artists is usually par for the course for the Grammy Award-winning artist. And even if Beck's quirky antics aren't your cup of tea, Cage The Elephant's renowned energetic live performance might be more your speed. It's a bit of an odd pairing, but rock artists have to find success where they can these days, even if their fanbases don't quite overlap. Supported by Spoon, Beck and CTE bring their tunes to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion this Sunday.

August Burns Red, Silverstein

House of Blues – 07.28

Mid-2000s headbangers rejoice! Metalcore pioneers August Burns Red are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their third studio album, Constellations. But don't fret, the Grammy Award nominees aren't calling it quits or taking a victory lap any time soon. Instead, the band will be performing the album in its entirety at House of Blues this Saturday, supported by Canadian rockers Silverstein.