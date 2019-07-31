Houston Concert Watch 7/31: blink-182, Lil Wayne and More

Quite a few heavy hitters will be visiting the Bayou City this week. But what's notable is that some of these upcoming performances are co-headlining tours, and at least one of them is ... an odd pairing. We're expecting some rain this week, so stay dry out there and remember that under no circumstances will you be allowed to bring an umbrella into the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Dress accordingly and avoid the long walk back to your car.

Pick of the Week:

blink-182, Lil Wayne

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – 07.31

When blink-182 and Lil Wayne announced a co-headlining tour, both of their fan bases let out a collective, "...What?" Both acts were chart-toppers in their heyday, but the former went through a pretty drastic lineup change that left fans choosing sides while the latter's career has been mired in controversy and infighting with his label, Cash Money Records. Nonetheless, this is a lineup for the ages. Iconic pop-punk and lyrical acrobatics will be on display tonight at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

The Best of the Rest:

$uicideBoy$

Revention Music Center – 07.31

The combination of horrorcore and Southern hip hop might sound mismatched but, as the older generations always say, the kids aren't all right. Louisiana's $uicideBoy$ combine a morbid vibe with catchy hooks and straightforward lyrics that half bemoan, half celebrate substance abuse and materialism. If nothing else, Ruby da Cherry and $crim are not afraid to push the envelope regarding their chosen topics. Look no further than "WAR TIME ALL THE TIME," which was written from the perspective of a mass shooter. The hip hop duo performs at Revention Music Center tonight.

Alice Cooper

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – 08.01

Equal parts musician and showman, Alice Cooper has been rocking the mike for 50 years. And, at 71-years-old, we can't help but wonder how many more tours the Godfather of Shock Rock has in the tank. Supported by Motionless In White and Halestorm, Cooper will welcome fans of all ages to his nightmare this Thursday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Go hear one of his most iconic tracks, "School's Out," on a wonderfully humid summer evening.

Mary J. Blige, Nas

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – 08.02

Mary J. Blige and Nas' names carry quite a bit of weight in the music world, so when they announced a co-headlining outing together, it seemed like a no-brainer to call it The Royalty Tour. Having previously collaborated on "Love Is All We Need" in 1997 and on "Reach Out" in 2012, the two artists released a new single, "Thriving," back in May. Nas' latest offerings may have underwhelmed longtime fans, but his discography up until then remains untarnished. Blige, on the other hand, hasn't missed a step in years. See them both this Friday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Carly Rae Jepsen

House of Blues - 08.02

For many, Carly Rae Jepsen will never be more than the woman who went viral with "Call Me Maybe" in 2011. With all due respect to one of the catchiest songs to be released over the past decade, that's a real shame. The Canadian pop star has written quite a few other synthpop hits over four albums, and any pop fan would be doing themselves a favor by diving into her discography. Jepsen visits the House of Blues this Friday, on tour in support of her fourth studio album, Dedicated.

Amy LaVere, Will Sexton

Cactus Music – 08.03

Memphis singer-songwriter Amy LaVere has been making waves for years. Which makes sense, since the Texas-born, Tennessee native was born to a pair of part-time musicians whose nomadic lifestyle had her traveling quite a bit at a young age. Her parents loved country music, but she was attracted to punk rock. That combination led to a number of features, including Lucero's Women & Work in 2012, never mind six solo albums. Ahead of the release of her seventh, LaVere and her husband Will Sexton - who produced the new record - will perform in-store at Cactus Music this Saturday.