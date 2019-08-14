Houston Concert Watch 8/14: Social Distortion, Flogging Molly and More

As our teacher friends head back to work, we raise a glass in their honor. Fortunately, in those districts that haven't started classes yet (some already have), educators won't need to be all that presentable in the mornings. With that in mind, we suggest instructors take what's left of their precious time to attend a few shows, while they still can. We've put together a list for you, and it's jam-packed with punk rock, folksy country, indie pop and even a bit of house music. Keep scrolling to see what's in store the week:

Pick of the Week:

Social Distortion, Flogging Molly

Revention Music Center – 08.14

Eight years removed from the release of their last proper record, Social Distortion has teamed up with Flogging Molly for a North American tour spanning 33 cities, pairing their bluesy cowpunk with a Celtic folk punk outfit for quite the one-two punch. Flogging Molly hasn't teased any new material since 2017's Life Is Good, but Social D's Mike Ness recently told the Houston Press he plans to promote the band's upcoming (and as yet unrecorded) record during this tour. Expect to hear plenty of hits from both bands' expansive catalogs at Revention Music Center tonight.

The Best of the Rest:

Lyle Lovett

Smart Financial Centre – 08.14

Despite his last album being released seven years ago, 2019 has been quite the year for Grammy Award winner Lyle Lovett. Back in March, alongside fellow Texan Robert Earl Keen, the wiry-haired singer-songwriter opened for George Strait at RodeoHouston in front of the largest crowd NRG Stadium has ever seen. Fewer than six months later, Lovett and His Large Band will play their first show at Smart Financial Centre. Fans can expect nothing less than greatness from one of the Bayou City's all-time masters, who has been crafting beautiful tunes for nearly four and a half decades now.

Rodney Crowell

Cactus Music – 08.14 (also Heights Theater – 08.15)

Just days after being inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, Rodney Crowell will bring his poetic country tunes to the Bayou City for a pair of shows supporting his new record, Texas. His 18th studio album features quite the guest list, including Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Billy Gibbons, Vince Gill, Lee Ann Womack and even Ringo Star. The Heights Theater has already sold out of tickets for tomorrow night's show, but fans can see the native Houstonian perform at Cactus Music today - if they hurry.

JOYRYDE

Stereo Live Houston – 08.16

When a DJ is championed by the likes of Skrillex, Diplo and Major Lazer, it's a solid bet that his or her music is worth at least a cursory listen. And a moment is all Johnny Ford - better known by the moniker JOYRYDE - needs to immerse listeners in his frenetic house tracks. Expect a party atmosphere this Friday at Stereo Live Houston, the Bayou City's premier EDM club, when JOYRYDE takes the stage.

Vampire Weekend

White Oak Music Hall – 08.17

It's been 11 years since a trio of Columbia University students released their debut, eponymous album and took the world by storm. At the time, Vampire Weekend's brand of preppy indie-pop was fairly new, and they found themselves riding high on a wave of success between 2008 and 2013. But five years ago, one of the band's founding members left the group to pursue solo endeavors. Following a long, uncertain pause, the band released Father of the Bride, its first output since Rostam Batmanglij's departure. Even with a different lineup, Vampire Weekend's latest release was widely praised by critics and fans alike. The group will bring its infectious indie pop to White Oak Music Hall this Saturday.

Gio Chamba

Wonky Power – 08.17

Houston is a melting pot of cultures, and its music scene showcases as much. Coffee Guzman and Giovanny Alejandro make up Gio Chamba, a local duo that blends hip hop, electronic music and rock with heavy Latin undertones. In 2015, the group won a Houston Press Music Award for Best Dance Act, and they have only honed their craft in the four years since. Catch them with Carlton Zeus and Zoonido at Wonky Power this Saturday.