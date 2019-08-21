Houston Concert Watch 8/21: Smashing Pumpkins and More

Is there anything more on-brand for Houston than the muggy weather that follows a brief rainfall? Despite the sticky forecast for the week ahead, we at the Houston Press implore you, our dear readers, to attend at least one show on this week's list, because there's quite a bit of good music coming through the Bayou City this week. And hey, at least the temperatures won't be (quite) in the 100s.

Pick of the Week:

Smashing Pumpkins, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – 08.25

The Smashing Pumpkins were one of the most successful, divisive and talked-about bands of the 1990s, in no small part due to the magnum opus that was Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, which cemented the band as an all-time great in 1995. Consistently fronted by the polarizing Billy Corgan, the rest of band's went through a number of lineup changes before the original group reunited in 2018, minus bassist D'arcy Wretzy. But the reviews of their recent tour dates have been positive and, if last year's performance at the Toyota Center was any indication, fans of every ilk should have a chance to hear their favorite tune at the Woodlands Pavilion this Sunday, because Pumpkins' set lasts for nearly three hours.

The Best of the Rest:

Heart, Joan Jett

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – 08.22

Despite both sisters pursuing solo endeavors for the past few years, Ann and Nancy Wilson have found time to reunite for the "Love Alive 2019 Tour," which will see the siblings reconvening and playing some of their most iconic hits, namely "Barracuda," "Alone" and "Crazy On You." Supported by Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Elle King, Heart is scheduled to perform at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion this Thursday.

Yelawolf

House of Blues – 08.23

After self-releasing a handful of mix tapes and albums between 2005 and 2010, Alabama's Michael Wayne Atha - better known by the moniker Yelawolf - caught the rap god's ear. He signed to Eminem's Shady Records in 2011 and released his major label debut, Radioactive, to much fanfare. Eight years later, there isn't quite as much buzz surrounding Yelawolf's unique combination of country-folk and southern hip hop, but he remains a unique voice in the rap genre, even if his missteps sometimes dwarf his successes. Catch him at House of Blues this Friday.

Shakey Graves, Dr. Dog

White Oak Music Hall – 08.23

Philadelphia indie-folk rockers Dr. Dog have teamed up with Austin native Shakey Graves for a co-headlining tour that will visit Houston's White Oak Music Hall this Friday. To some, this may seem like an odd pairing. After all, Graves has a background in bluesy Americana and Dr. Dog's music tends to lean toward the psychedelic, but between the two acts, Friday night should make for a great evening of acoustic-oriented, thought-provoking rock and roll.

Mon Laferte

Revention Music Center – 08.24

Before the current Latin takeover led by the likes of Bad Bunny and Carol G, there was Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte. Known for blending cumbia and folk with a sprinkle of reggaeton, Laferte has been making waves in the music scene for more than a decade and a half now. On tour in support of her latest album, Norma, Laferte will perform at Revention Music Center this Saturday.

The B-52s

Smart Financial Centre – 08.24

It has been 11 years since The B-52s released any new music, but that shouldn't surprise any longtime fans. Following a 13-year stretch during which the American new wave outfit released six records, the group took an extended hiatus before releasing Funplex, their seventh studio album, in 2008. Fresh tunes notwithstanding, the likes of "Private Idaho," "Rock Lobster" and, of course, "Love Shack" have kept The B-52s touring for more than 40 years now, and their next stop in Houston is this Saturday at Smart Financial Centre.