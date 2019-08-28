Houston Concert Watch 8/28: Backstreet Boys and More

Another Wednesday is upon us, dear readers, and we at the Houston Press have been hard at work compiling another concert watch for your enjoyment. This go-round we highlight a reunited boy band, a hellish punk rocker, a country trio, a Mexican pop artist and a nostalgic rock outfit. Keep scrolling to see what's on tap for this week in music:

Pick of the Week:

Backstreet Boys

Toyota Center - 08.31

In the mid '90s, there were two kinds of people: 'N SYNC fanatics and Backstreet Boys enthusiasts. While the likes of LFO, 98°and O-Town played catch up, these two outfits paved the way for a new generation of all-male pop acts. Nearly 30 years later, people still argue about which group was the definitive Boy Band of the decade. An 'N SYNC reunion seems unlikely given Justin Timberlake's continued success as a solo artist, so fans of the genre should take the opportunity to see this iconic reunion at the Toyota Center this Saturday.

The Best of the Rest:

Hank von Hell

White Oak Music Hall - 08.28

Nearly a decade after leaving the self-described "death-punk" outfit Turbonegro, Hank von Hell reemerged from obscurity to release a solo album in 2018. The addict-turned-family-man decided to branch out on his own when he was unable to reconcile his new lifestyle with his old band mates. Von Hell's reputation precedes him - even if Egomania hasn't exactly been the most celebrated of debut records - which should entice quite a few concertgoers into visiting White Oak Music Hall tonight, if only out of morbid curiosity.

Rascal Flatts

Smart Financial Center - 08.29

Over the course of ten albums, the Rascal Flatts have sold 23 million records and amassed 16 number-one Billboard singles. Nearly two decades after the country trio made its mark on the genre with "Prayin' for Daylight" — which was written from the perspective of a lovesick man trying to get through a lonely night — the Rascal Flatts will bring their heart-wrenching, chart-topping harmonies to Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land this Thursday for a victory lap.

Carlos Rivera

Arena Theater - 08.30

Shortly after rising to prominence through a televised talent show, Mexican pop singer Carlos Rivera signed a recording contract with Sony BMG. Just two years later, in 2007, he released his self-titled debut album to much fanfare. In between putting out four more records, he played the role of Simba in a stage production of The Lion King. The accomplished singer visits Arena Theater this Friday.

Saliva

Warehouse Live - 08.31

Combining hip hop, grunge and rock, Saliva made a name for themselves in the early 2000s with hits like "Click Click Boom" and "Always." The band hasn't seen much mainstream success in the past decade, but that hasn't kept them from regularly churning out new music. A year removed from the release of their 11th studio album, 10 Lives, the Memphis quintet will visit The Ballroom at Warehouse Live for a heavy dose of rock nostalgia this Saturday.