Houston Concert Watch 8/7: Mac Sabbath and More

Happy hump day, friends. Looks like we’ve got quite a few scorchers coming our way. At the time of this writing, the forecasted highs over the next week range between 98 and 100 degrees - never mind the heat index. Fortunately, Houston boasts plenty of indoor music venues with central A/C, and our list of the best concerts in town this week is chock full of 'em. Keep scrolling to see whats in store.

Pick of the Week:

Mac Sabbath

Scout Bar – 08.10

Formed in 2014 in - where else - Los Angeles, California, Mac Sabbath is a heavy metal outfit with an affinity for parodies. But don't be fooled by the costumes or the themes, because this act is no joke. Front man Ronald Osbourne and the rest of the McDonalds-themed, Black Sabbath cover band faithfully perform beloved classics with updated, tongue-in-cheek lyrics, which are arguably even more unnerving than the originals. The self-appointed founders of Drive-Thru Metal visit Scout Bar with Okilly Dokilly this Saturday.

The Best of the Rest:

Clint Black

Smart Financial Centre – 08.08

Just a few months back, Clint Black made our list of Acts We'd Like to See at RodeoHouston 2020. A few months later, Black announced Still Killin' Time, which will be the singer-songwriter's 13th studio record. His last album - 2013's On Purpose - showcased a twangy, relaxed sound, but longtime fans are now watering at the mouth to hear Black return to the roots he showcased his breakout debut album. He performs with Trace Adkins at Smart Financial Centre this Thursday.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

House of Blues – 08.10

Best known for "Crossroads" and "Thuggish Ruggish Bone," mainstream success has eluded Bone Thugs-N-Harmony in recent years. After a few members departed the group to work on solo endeavors between 2011 and 2013, all five artists reunited last year for a reunion tour of sorts. It's been quite a few years since the group released any chart-topping material, but '90s nostalgia is still very much en vogue these days. Catch them this Saturday at House of Blues, supported by Carlton Zeus and Chain$moke.

Cody Johnson

Toyota Center – 08.10

East Texas native. Amateur bull rider. The Next George Strait. That last one may be hyperbole, but plenty of folks have made the claim. George or no, Cody Johnson's seven studio albums have garnered him quite the reputation in the country music scene. Barely a year since he signed with Warner Music Nashville, the up-and-comer will headline Houston's Toyota Center this Friday.

Free Radicals

Avant Garden – 08.12

One of Houston's most beloved groups, Free Radicals have been a mainstay for nearly 25 years now. Fronted by Nick Cooper and aided by a revolving door of talented musicians, their shows are jam-packed with a frenetic combination of jazz, ska and reggae. With seven records to their name, there should be a little something for everyone during Free Radicals' performance this Monday at Avant Garden.