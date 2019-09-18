Houston Concert Watch: 9/18: Morriseey and More

Pick of the Week:

Morrissey

White Oak Music Hall – 09.21

Former Smiths frontman Morrissey has become a contentious figure in recent years, most recently with his defense of nationalism. But damn it, the man sure can sing and tug at fans' heartstrings with his grieving vocals. Despite any controversy that surrounds him, fans are sure to pack White Oak Music Hall this Saturday to hear Morrissey belt out the hits. And even if he doesn't show - as he is wont to do - at least fans will be able to hear Interpol perform.

The Best of the Rest:

Carrie Underwood

Toyota Center – 09.21

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning country artist Carrie Underwood has come a long way since rising to fame in 2005. After winning America's collective heart on American Idol, the Oklahoma native released her debut studio album Some Hearts to critical and commercial acclaim. Since then, the singer-songwriter has released six albums, most recently last year's Cry Pretty. Fans can see her at the Toyota Center this Saturday.



Peter Frampton

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – 09.21

Ooooh baby, I love your way is one of the most iconic lines in rock music, and for good reason. Originally released on his eponymous fourth studio album, the track - and Frampton himself - broke through to mainstream success the following year when the English singer/songwriter released Frampton Comes Alive. Longtime fans can hear it and the likes of "Show Me The Way" and "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" this Saturday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Iron Maiden

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – 09.22

Even a tumor on the back of his tongue couldn't keep Bruce Dickinson from showcasing his operatic vocals. Iron Maiden's lead singer underwent surgery in 2015, which delayed the band's tour supporting their 16th studio album, The Book Of Souls. Iron Maiden hasn't released any new music since, but the iconic rockers will bring their Legacy Of The Beast world tour - which the band has described as a "history/hits tour" - to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilionon Sunday.

Deep Purple

Revention Music Center – 09.23

Formed in Hertford, England, in the late '60s, Deep Purple have had quite the career. The heavy metal pioneers hit it big in 1970 with Deep Purple In Rock, which cemented their standing alongside peers like Led Zeppelin. After more than 50 years, the iconic rockers have decided to finally hang up their touring hats. The band will perform its final show in Houston at Revention Music Center on Monday.

CHARLI XCX

White Oak Music Hall – 09.23

Singer/songwriter Charlotte Aitchison, better known by her stage name Charli XCX, cut her teeth writing tracks for the likes of Icona Pop, Iggy Azalea and Selena Gomez before making a name for herself as a solo artist with 2013's True Romance. Since then, the Cambridge native has been on a tear, collaborating with the likes of Carly Rae Jepson, Lizzo and Vampire Weekend's Rostam Batmanglij. Currently on tour in support of her third studio album, she is scheduled to visit White Oak Music Hall on Monday.