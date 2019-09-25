 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Maluma at White Oak Music Hall in 2017
Maluma at White Oak Music Hall in 2017
Photo by Marco Torres

Houston Concert Watch 9/25: The Who and More

Matthew Keever | September 25, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

The final week of September is upon us, and my coffee table is already covered in miniature pumpkins. I'll also shamelessly admit that, by the end of the week, my neighbors can expect to see some Halloween decorations on my porch as well. In the meantime, there's still a week left in the month, and there happen to be some great acts coming through the Bayou City. Keep scrolling to see what's on tap.

Pick of the Week:

The Who
Toyota Center – 09.25
With tracks like "Baba O'Riley," "My Generation" and "Who Are You" to their name, The Who could easily become a nostalgia act. But Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend don't like to rest on their laurels, so one of the most iconic rock outfits of the 20th century is instead using their latest tour to tease a new album, which is scheduled to be released in late November and will mark their first studio album in more than a decade. See them tonight at the Toyota Center.

The Best of the Rest:

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019 / 6:00pm @ House Of Blues - Houston 1204 Caroline St Houston TX 77002
    1204 Caroline St, Houston TX 77002

  • Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019 / 7:00pm @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs 2915 N. Main Houston TX 77009
    2915 N. Main, Houston TX 77009

  • Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019 / 7:30pm @ Toyota Center - TX 1510 Polk Street Houston TX 77002
    1510 Polk Street, Houston TX 77002

Jonas Brothers
Toyota Center – 09.26
In October 2013, the Jonas Brothers broke up, citing "a deep rift within the band." In an outfit comprising three siblings - Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas - disagreements are bound to happen. But six years after the trio broke countless young hearts around the world, they reunited and pushed out a brand new record to celebrate their reconciliation. On tour in support of their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, the Jonas Brothers will visit Toyota Center this Thursday.

Maluma
Toyota Center – 09.27
Colombian singer/songwriter Maluma has made quite the name for himself since his debut in 2012. The Medellin native has released two records in the last two years, collaborating from the likes of Jason Derulo, Marc Anthony, Ty Dolla Sign, Ricky Martin and Madonna along the way. His latest, 2019's 11:11, cemented his standing as a trendsetting sex symbol with talent in spades, and his current tour - which visits Toyota Center this Friday - has him traveling all over South America, North America, Europe and Africa.

Meek Mill, Future
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – 09.29
Meek Mill reached a high point in his career on 2018's Championships, which saw the Philadelphia native mending fences and performing lyrical acrobatics His name has also become synonymous with criminal justice reform, thanks in no small part to the 2019 true-crime docuseries Free Meek. Supported by YG, Mustard and Houston's own Megan Thee Stallion, Meek and Atlanta's most emotional MC Future will visit the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Sunday.

Rick Ross
House of Blues – 09.30
Since 2006, Miami native William Leonard Roberts II - better known by his stage name Rick Ross - has been serenading fans with his booming baritone. And while some of his claims have been called into question over the years, his imposing vocals and solid beat selections have kept him near the top of the rap game for the better part of 15 years now. On tour in support of his 10th studio album, Port Of Miami 2, Ricky Rozay will visit House of Blues on Monday. 

 
Matt is a regular contributor to the Houston Press’ music section. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in print journalism and global business. Matt first began writing for the Press as an intern, having accidentally sent his resume to the publication's music editor instead of the news chief. After half a decade of attending concerts and interviewing musicians, he has credited this fortuitous mistake to divine intervention.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >