Houston Concert Watch 9/25: The Who and More

The final week of September is upon us, and my coffee table is already covered in miniature pumpkins. I'll also shamelessly admit that, by the end of the week, my neighbors can expect to see some Halloween decorations on my porch as well. In the meantime, there's still a week left in the month, and there happen to be some great acts coming through the Bayou City. Keep scrolling to see what's on tap.

Pick of the Week:

The Who

Toyota Center – 09.25

With tracks like "Baba O'Riley," "My Generation" and "Who Are You" to their name, The Who could easily become a nostalgia act. But Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend don't like to rest on their laurels, so one of the most iconic rock outfits of the 20th century is instead using their latest tour to tease a new album, which is scheduled to be released in late November and will mark their first studio album in more than a decade. See them tonight at the Toyota Center.

The Best of the Rest:

Jonas Brothers

Toyota Center – 09.26

In October 2013, the Jonas Brothers broke up, citing "a deep rift within the band." In an outfit comprising three siblings - Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas - disagreements are bound to happen. But six years after the trio broke countless young hearts around the world, they reunited and pushed out a brand new record to celebrate their reconciliation. On tour in support of their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, the Jonas Brothers will visit Toyota Center this Thursday.

Maluma

Toyota Center – 09.27

Colombian singer/songwriter Maluma has made quite the name for himself since his debut in 2012. The Medellin native has released two records in the last two years, collaborating from the likes of Jason Derulo, Marc Anthony, Ty Dolla Sign, Ricky Martin and Madonna along the way. His latest, 2019's 11:11, cemented his standing as a trendsetting sex symbol with talent in spades, and his current tour - which visits Toyota Center this Friday - has him traveling all over South America, North America, Europe and Africa.

Meek Mill, Future

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – 09.29

Meek Mill reached a high point in his career on 2018's Championships, which saw the Philadelphia native mending fences and performing lyrical acrobatics His name has also become synonymous with criminal justice reform, thanks in no small part to the 2019 true-crime docuseries Free Meek. Supported by YG, Mustard and Houston's own Megan Thee Stallion, Meek and Atlanta's most emotional MC Future will visit the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Sunday.

Rick Ross

House of Blues – 09.30

Since 2006, Miami native William Leonard Roberts II - better known by his stage name Rick Ross - has been serenading fans with his booming baritone. And while some of his claims have been called into question over the years, his imposing vocals and solid beat selections have kept him near the top of the rap game for the better part of 15 years now. On tour in support of his 10th studio album, Port Of Miami 2, Ricky Rozay will visit House of Blues on Monday.