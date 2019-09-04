Houston Concert Watch 9/4: Knotfest and More

The fall season doesn't officially begin for nearly three weeks but - like most overzealous Millennials - we here at the Houston Press have emerged from the Labor Day weekend with pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween decorations in tow. Won't you join us? And speaking of masks and makeup, a couple of the acts on this week's concert watch list are sure to get you into the witching spirit, so keep scrolling for more info.

Pick of the Week:

Knotfest Roadshow

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – 09.08

For nearly 25 years, Slipknot has represented the bitter bucolic. Birthed in Des Moines, Iowa, and fronted by Corey Taylor and his signature growl, the band has become a staple of the metal genre. And Knotfest - now in its eighth year - has become an institution, a mini festival for metal-heads worldwide. On tour in support of their sixth studio album, We Are Not Your Kind, the masked rockers visit the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion this Sunday, supported by Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth.

The Best of the Rest:

Major Lazer

The Penthouse Club Houston – 09.06

Don't look now, but the Penthouse Club might just be a legitimate music venue. Just two weeks after christening its grand opening with a performance from Houston's own Travis Scott, the Bayou City's newest gentlemen's club will host electronic dance music trio Major Lazer, who fans hope will provide a concrete release date for their fourth studio album, Music Is The Weapon, which is rumored to be their final project.

Megan Thee Stallion

Revention Music Center – 09.06

Not many people knew who she was just a year ago, but 2019 has proven to be Megan Thee Stallion's year. Her single "Hot Girl Summer" became an overnight anthem, a hashtag and a jumping-off point for the Houston MC. Unfortunately, her show at Revention Music Center this Friday is already sold out, but fans should have plenty more opportunities to see Thee Stallion live in concert, given that her star is continuing to rise.

John Mayer

Toyota Center – 09.08

After beginning his career humbly enough as a sensitive guy who wrote sweet songs and strummed an acoustic guitar, John Mayer branched out in the mid 2000s. The Connecticut native began incorporating blues into his music and released three fantastic albums in a row: Heavier Things, Continuum and Battle Studies. The past decade has been a mixed bag for Mayer, who hasn't released an album since 2017, but his latest single - "I Guess I Just Feel Like" - coupled with this tour - which will make its way to Houston's Toyota Center this Sunday - hints that new material may be on the horizon.

KISS

Toyota Center – 09.09

Five years ago, someone told me that KISS is a circus that every adult should see at least once in his or her lifetime, and I have yet to find a better way to describe their live performance. The band claims its latest outing is a farewell tour, but we've heard that from the New York glam rockers before. Still, you never know with these aging rockstars, so longtime fans and anyone who hasn't yet witnessed the self-declared "greatest show on earth" would do well to make their way to the Toyota Center on Monday for what just might be the last KISS performance ever in the Bayou City.