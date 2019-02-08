Bands by The Strand: First Look at Mardi Gras! Galveston Headliners

Desperately seeking more live music? Cast your concert nets a bit wider this month, because Texas country star Pat Green ("Three Days") is headlining February 23 during opening weekend of Mardi Gras! Galveston. GA tix are affordable enough at about 15 bucks, but hardcore "Texas Red Dirt" fans should check out the King's Court balcony party for autographs and pix with the legend himself. Later that night Baton Rouge funk/rockers Zaemon ascend the Bud Light Stage, and our reco is to stay off the roads and turn it into an overnighter because the following day is Fiesta Gras with an afternoon concert by Duelo. Makes for a nice, full weekend too.

The revelry continues for Mardi Gras! Galveston's closing weekend, and there's much debauchery to be had before asceticism kicks in (for those who observe Lent). New Caney native Jason Cassidy ("Honky Tonk Heaven") and Drew Womack (Sunshine To Rain) headline the main stage in the Salute to Texas showcase.