Bands by The Strand: First Look at Mardi Gras! Galveston Headliners

Desperately seeking more live music? Cast your concert nets a bit wider this month, because Texas country star Pat Green ("Three Days") is headlining February 23 during opening weekend of Mardi Gras! Galveston. GA tix are affordable enough at about 15 bucks, but hardcore "Texas Red Dirt" fans should check out the King's Court balcony party for autographs and pix with the legend himself. Later that night Baton Rouge funk/rockers Zaemon ascend the Bud Light Stage, and our reco is to stay off the roads and turn it into an overnighter because the following day is Fiesta Gras with an afternoon concert by Duelo. Makes for a nice, full weekend too.
The revelry continues for Mardi Gras! Galveston's closing weekend, and there's much debauchery to be had before asceticism kicks in (for those who observe Lent). New Caney native Jason Cassidy ("Honky Tonk Heaven") and Drew Womack (Sunshine To Rain) headline the main stage in the Salute to Texas showcase.
Do some recon ahead of time about what to eat and where to get it (our food writers know all the ins and outs about Bay Area eateries), book yourself some digs and laissez les bons temps rouler at this 108th iteration of Mardi Gras in Galveston.
Mardi Gras! Galveston is scheduled for February 22 through March 5 at 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays and 6 to 8 p.m. March 5 in Galveston. Parking lots are located at 21st and Market, 20th and Market, and 20th and Postoffice in Galveston. Parking garages are located at 25th and Harborside and 22nd and Market. For information, visit mardigrasgalveston.com. General admission ticket prices begin at about $15.
Entertainment Schedule:
Friday, February 22
5-9 p.m., Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade pre-party, Electric Stage, 21st and Mechanic, Galveston
7:30 pm., To Whom It May, Bud Light Main Stage, 23rd and Strand, Galveston
9-10 p.m., DJ Havoc, Electric Stage, 21st and Mechanic
10 p.m., Cale Richardson and the 45’s, Bud Light Main Stage
10-11 p.m., DJ Nicky-Z, Electric Stage, 21st and Mechanic
11 p.m.-1 a.m., DJ Qwest, Electric Stage, 21st and Mechanic
Saturday, February 23
12:30 p.m., One Soul Singer, Bud Light Main Stage
2:30 p.m., Mambo Jazz Kings, Bud Light Main Stage
4:15 p.m., TBD, Bud Light Main Stage
5-9 p.m., SBMT pre-party, Electric Stage, 21st and Mechanic
6 p.m., Pat Green, Bud Light Main Stage
9-10 p.m., Grey The Mute (Electric Mardi Gras with laser light shows), Electric Stage, 21st and Mechanic
10 p.m., Zaemon, Bud Light Main Stage
10-11 p.m., DJ Villa, Electric Stage, 21st and Mechanic
11 p.m.-1 a.m., Buck Rodgers (Electric Mardi Gras with laser light shows), Electric Stage, 21st and Mechanic
Sunday, February 24
2:30 p.m., Duelo (Fiesta Gras), Bud Light Main Stage
Friday, March 1
5-9 p.m., SBMT pre-party, Electric Stage, 21st and Mechanic
5:30 p.m., Brandon McDermott Band, Bud Light Main Stage
8:30 p.m., Drew Womack, Bud Light Main Stage
9-10 p.m., DJ Omix, Electric Stage, 21st and Mechanic
10:30 p.m., Jason Cassidy, Bud Light Main Stage
10-11:30 p.m., SEB, Electric Stage, 21st and Mechanic
11:30 p.m.-1 a.m., Poe Junior, Electric Stage, 21st and Mechanic
Saturday, March 2
5-9 p.m., SBMT pre-party, Electric Stage, 21st and Mechanic
3 p.m., OGRE, Bud Light Main Stage
6 p.m., Will Makar, Bud Light Main Stage
9-10 p.m., EROK, Electric Stage, 21st and Mechanic
10:30 p.m., Sprung, Bud Light Main Stage
10-11 p.m., Bryan Rhymez, Electric Stage, 21st and Mechanic
11 p.m.-1 a.m., DJ Nonstopp, Electric Stage, 21st and Mechanic
Sunday, March 3
Noon, Kevin Anthony, Bud Light Main Stage
3 p.m., Bilge Pumps, Bud Light Main Stage
