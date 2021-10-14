Welcome Home To Houston's Honky Tonkin' Daddy Johnny Falstaff

He will be celebrating his return with three very distinct shows this month starting with his official Welcome Home Show at The Continental Club on Saturday, October 16 where he will perform with a full band and have special guests joining him onstage.
Falstaff will perform a solo acoustic show at Cowboy Surfer on Sunday, October 24 and be reunited with his Honky Tonk Blood Brothers, John Evans and Pecos Hank Schyma, just in time for Halloween for a special performance at the Mucky Duck on Wednesday, October 27.
“I just got so many friends, opportunities and resources here to get things done that I don't have over there and so it was time to come home and get busy,” says Falstaff.
Before relocating, Falstaff was a frequent performer around town bringing the heat with his brand of honky tonk, showing off not only his deep, crooning voice but also his penchant for dark, sexy lyrics mixed with Texas humor and fast and precise guitar playing.
Falstaff started 2020 off with a bang releasing his first album in six years, Lost In The City Lights, recorded in his home studio in Dresden and mixed here in Houston. That same month he attended the Ameripolitan Awards in Memphis where he was nominated for an award for Honky Tonk Male of the year.
Lost In The City Lights is a strong album where there are no weak tracks as all are stand out songs reminiscent of classic country filled with longing and regret while resonating hope and celebrating the good times.
Whether he's singing about getting lost in the bright lights and temptations of the nightlife as in the title track or sweetly calling his lover to get all gussied up and step out in "Stars," Falstaff sings his songs with every once of honesty and sincerity that you would expect from him.
Lost In The City Lights was gaining traction and well deserved attention leading Falstaff to make big plans in support of his album before the pandemic hit forcing him to cool his boot heels and wait with the rest of the world.
The COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t the only thing that forced Falstaff to push pause on his career, the artist was also diagnosed with cancer after having a swollen lymph node that led him on a medical hunt for answers.
“I was over here at the time and had a flight scheduled to go back to Germany and there I was going to see my dentist and get it all squared away, but unfortunately with the zombie apocalypse hitting, my flight was delayed and delayed and the lymph node just kept on swelling,” explains Falstaff.
His dentist referred him to an ear, nose and throat specialist who diagnosed him with cancer. After completing treatment in Germany, Falstaff is now cancer free in just short of a year’s time.
“After all the cancer treatment stuff, seeing that I was going to live, it was about time to come on home,” he laughs. “I didn't really have enough going on there really to satisfy the drive that I’ve got. I’ve got to keep moving, I’ve got to do something and after a year of COVID and a year of being sick, it was driving me crazy not to get up, move and accomplish things, explains Falstaff.
Throughout his diagnosis, treatment and eventual recovery Falstaff took to YouTube to explain and document his journey to others not searching for sympathy, but in hopes to help educate others who may be going through the same thing or help someone to identify a symptom and get their cancer treated early.
Falstaff admits he was naturally worried not only for his overall health, but maintaining his powerful singing voice which thankfully is still going strong. When asked if he plans on sticking around Houston for a while now Falstaff says, “Well I don’t have any plans to go anywhere else so yeah, this is it for now until life takes me somewhere else.”
He is feeling great about being back and has a main goal of “getting healthy trying to put some ass back in my pants,” he says adding, “I lost a lot of weight and got too skinny so I’m trying to fatten myself up with all this Texas cuisine,” he laughs.
“I wanted to come back and take a little bit of time to relax and get back into the swing of things, do some stuff around the house and just basically take it easy and get my bearings but man, people were calling and offering gigs. Opportunities just presented themselves without me making a huge effort to do anything,” he says gratefully.
When asked to describe the difference between a solo show and one with his Honky Tonk Blood Brothers Falstaff says, “The Johnny Falstaff show, I get to of course do my honky tonk stuff and the things that put the beans on the table and the Honky Tonk Blood is just like debauchery and mayhem and that's kind of the dark side. I’ve written some pretty dark stuff and that avenue is the perfect place to bring that stuff out.”
Johnny Falstaff will perform on Saturday, October 15 at The Continental Club, 3700 Main, 9 p.m., $10-20, Sunday, October 24 at Cowboy Surfer, 827 Frostwood, 7 p.m., $20 and Wednesday, October 27 at McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, 7:30 p.m., physical seating is sold out, live stream $30