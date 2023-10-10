When Mark Farner Funked Up the Woodstock Nation

There have been three “official” iterations of the Woodstock Festival. The 1969 original that gave its name to an entire generation and spawned almost as many myths as truths; the 1994 edition that attempted to bridge the musical eras, and the 1999 version infamous for its destruction, chaos and bonfires.
Audio and video from Farner’s set has been unearthed and will be released next month as Rock ‘n’ Roll Soul: Live 1989 (Liberation Hall). His backing band on this solo date included Arnie Vilches (guitar), Lawrence Buckner (bass), Mike Blair (keyboards) and Mike Maple (drums).
Perhaps the person most surprised about this record is Mark Farner himself. He’d been told long ago that the audio/video was missing or unusable, so it was a pleasant surprise to find out otherwise.
“It’s so crisp and live and captures the spirit of the audience and captures the interaction between the audience and the band. I was just really pleased with it. I think people will embrace it,” Farner says over the phone.
From 1969 until their original dissolution in 1976, the Flint, Michigan-based meat-and-potatoes power trio Grand Funk Railroad (later shortened to Grand Funk and including drummer Don Brewer and bassist Mel Schacher) had plenty of hits.
There were originals (“I’m Your Captain [Closer to Home],” “Bad Time,” “We’re an American Band,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Rock ‘n Roll Soul”) along with covers (“The Loco-Motion,” “Some Kind of Wonderful”) and deeper FM cuts (“Paranoid,” “Mean Mistreater,” “Heartbreaker”). Many of them appear on Rock ‘n’ Roll Soul: Live 1989 in hard-charging versions.
They famously sold-out Shea Stadium faster than the Beatles, and later added keyboardist Craig Frost. Over the ensuing decades, they had several full and partial reunion records and tours.
In 2000, Farner was voted out of the group by his bandmates, though each side has a different story. Farner has contended it has (mostly) to do with his Christian faith and conservative political and social beliefs. Brewer and Schacher shot back it was over control and financial issues.
At the time of 1989, Farner’s invigorated faith naturally seeped into his art. He addresses it to the audience on Rock ‘n Roll Soul: Live 1989. “I want to put away a little myth, something that’s going around. Some people said ‘Man, I heard you got religion!’ I want to put that thing to rest because I want to tell you something. I didn’t get religion. I got Jesus Christ!” he says.
The set includes a trio of songs “Come to Jesus,” “Judgement Day Blues,” and “Isn’t It Amazing” that would each certainly fall into the categories of any traditional blues, rock, and power ballad structures.
The last was written by musician John Beland for his 8-year-old daughter. Farner had heard the demo, which was more countrified in a way that Kenny Rogers might interpret it. But he knew underneath that was a rock power ballad. His studio version it nearly topped on the Contemporary Christian singles charts and was nominated for a Dove Award.
“Everyone has an occasion to pray, whether someone has been hardened or doesn’t believe. Maybe music can break through the shell of that individual and get to the softness of the heart. And that’s the hope in that song,” Farner says. “People tell me that all the time. And I did it in bars and nightclubs and concert halls and casinos. I want to increase the knowledge of love and the chance for peace while we’re still on the planet.”
Of all the GFR songs Farner has written, probably his most lasting and impactful is “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home).” Really two songs in one about journeys, destinations, yearning, and a sense of belonging, it was originally championed by homesick Vietnam vets and has since taken on deeper meanings than just a singalong concert bit.
Farner says the words literally come to him in a dreamlike state in the middle of the night when he was only partially conscious. And though not yet as “born again” as he would be years later, he was still spiritually in-tune.
“I always keep a Steno pad by my bed. And I asked God to give me a song that would reach and touch people, and that’s the one I was given. And Brother Bob, when I was done with those words, I was completely spent. Then I slept hard!” he laughs.
The next morning, Farner says he was having coffee in his kitchen and looking at the horses on his Michigan farm when he started playing with some chords on his George Washburn acoustic guitar. He came up with the opening lick, struck on odd chord that “sounded wonderful” and froze to memorize where his fingers were. Soon, he matched words in the other room with his music and hit “record” on his cassette player.
“I took it to rehearsal that day and we worked on it. Both Don and Mel told me it was a hit. And they were right!”
What Farner remembers most about his time playing An Actual Beatle was not Starr’s stature in the music world, but how “normal” he was, down to coming to Farner’s apartment to meet his family before rehearsals started.
“He’s such a wonderful individual. And he’s just a regular guy. I wasn’t as much star struck as respectful. In Japan we had a press conference with the whole band at a long table. We filed in on either side or Ringo, sort of like The Last Supper!” Farner laughs.
“This young gal comes up and asks me ‘What is it like playing with a Beatle?’ And I said ‘Honey, let me tell you something. Ringo puts his pants on one leg at a time just like I do!’ Ringo stood up, came over and hugged me and was elated! From that point on. I knew I was on the right track with Ringo. To treat him as a brother, instead of as superstar.”
Unfortunately, Farner’s relationship with two other brothers—Brewer and Schacher—and not a similar Mutual Admiration Society. Farner says that for more than two decades he’s expressed a desire both to their faces and otherwise for the original lineup to reunite for one more tour. So far, to no avail.
Their current Grand Funk Railroad lineup just announced a celebration and live dates for the 50th anniversary of the single and album “We’re an American Band.” And it likely chaps Farner—who sang and wrote almost all of the band’s material—that their probable best-known hit came from the pen and mouth of Brewer.
“There’s only three guys on the planet that can make that sound and give Grand Funk fans Grand Funk. And we’re all still alive,” he offers. “We should just bury the hatchet long enough to give the fans what they can’t get from them alone or me alone. But I’m met with the same criticisms and harsh, evil words every time I present it.”
Today, Farner is concentrating on making music and playing gigs with his Mark Farner’s American Band, as well as filming segments for his “Farner’s Chords” online guitar instructions series (previously written about by our own Tom Richards). He’s also very excited about Rock ‘n’ Roll Soul: Live 1989.
“Man, the people were eating it up! And that started from the get-go!” he says, still marveling at the project’s rediscovery. “It’s got the energy and the love. It’s so positive. To bring that out, it’s exciting for me. I thought it was kaput for so many years. And now, here it is!”
