Adrian Sutherland Mines Precious Diamonds of His Culture and History

click to enlarge Record cover

click to enlarge Adrian Sutherland today Photo by Joey Senft

Singer/Songwriter/Guitarist Adrian Sutherland was born and raised in Canada’s far north, with his family members of the Indigenous Attawapiskat First Nation and living on James Bay. He grew up speaking in the Omushkegowuk Cree tongue.That heritage has been reflected in much of his work, from leading the roots rock quartet Midnight Shine beginning in 2011 (they released four albums between 2013 and 2020) to his first solo effort, 2021’sThat effort’s lead single was the protest song “Politician Man.” But because it was recorded during the pandemic, Sutherland had to put down his parts in an ad hoc recording studio he created in an empty shipping container. And then he had to work remotely with producer/multi-instrumentalist Colin Linden who was in Nashville, Tennessee.Sutherland’s new effort,continues his creative journey. With one big change.“I was able to finally get into anstudio this time and be in person with the other artists and the producer!” he laughs over Zoom.Comparisons to Neil Young and fellow Canadians Bryan Adams and the Tragically Hip have been made. But the artist himself calls the record “The Foo Fighters meet Tom Petty.”contains two tracks that Sutherland sings in all-Cree language: lead single “Notawe (Father)” and “Kiyash (Before)." Surprisingly, it’s Sutherland’s first attempt at this.“It kind of sets me apart from some of the other artists, that was one reason,” he says. “But honestly, I also wanted to do like an entire album in Cree. But the timing wasn’t right. We still ended up with two beautiful songs. For our Cree and Indigenous fan base I’ve built up over the years, it kind of says ‘Thank you, this is for you.’ And others can also learn about the language.”He adds that Cree is his first language, and spoke little to no English growing up. “I struggled in high school because we had to board in cities. And those were predominately French-speaking cities. But the Cree kids took care of each other and supported each other.”Other songs onspeak to either the culture or struggles of indigenous peoples, if sometimes a bit obliquely. “My Rebel Spirit” is about racial pride while the title character of “Boogeyman” practices religious persecution. Subjects also include mental illness (“You Are Left Behind”), romance (“Feeling of Love”) and a tragic tale of man vs. nature (“The Storm”).The record closes with “Precious” in which Sutherland marries indigenous rhythms with Black Gospel tradition in an ode to sacred ground and one man’s place on it. He wrote the tune with brothers Chris and Matt Gormley, and Sutherland also performs a native chant in the background.“They brought the song to one of our writing sessions, and Ifell in love with it. We finished writing it together, and I got to put a little First Nations spin on it with the chanting in the background,” he says.“It’s about being married to the land, and it’s the oppressed singing to the oppressors. Saying ‘There’s only so much of this we can take. Someday, it’s going to come back and bite you in the butt!’”Thanks to the wonders of streaming, anyone who gets or listens tocan also probably hearand the three releases from Midnight Shine. Like many artists, Sutherland has to balance in his head the pros and cons of having his music so easily available and exposed to listeners but earning a pittance off royalties as opposed to previous-era better paydays on physical copy sales.“Those thoughts are both very much right. Streaming platforms do help an artist reach an audience far beyond what’s around them. It’s a tool,” he says. “Otherwise, there’s not a whole lot to [earn]. The payout is very, very minimal. I wish things were different. But I’m sure the payouts are much better if you’re like a Justin Bieber!”To date, Adrian Sutherland has not set foot in the U.S. for a show, touring mostly in his native Canada. He also says his travels are dependent on how he tours. In addition to his solo act, Sutherland also works in duo and trio formats, and hopes one day to revisit being part of a four or five-piece band.“I hope someday I can get there. I’m confident that I will!” he says.Sutherland embraces the role that he and his music have in promoting, teaching and expressing his Native American culture. When asked if he thinks that Canadians view Indigenous people different from the U.S. Americans, he says he does see something.“There are some similarities, but in Canada, I think we’re more vocal about certain things that have gone on in this country in terms of our history and treatment of Indigenous people. I think we’re also further ahead in talking about it and sharing our stories,” he says. “Look at the [South Dakota-based] Pine Ridge Reservation. Some of the worst living conditions that exist in the American Indian community [are] down there.”Outside of music, Sutherland is a Master Corporal in the Canadian Ranger Patrol, which brings teenagers outdoors on environmental and cultural field trips. He’s a member and mover and shaker of several arts organizations.Finally, he’s currently writing a book on his Attawapiskat background for Penguin Random House Canada. “I think people are interested in knowing what’s really going on here, what are the issues. I think they want to hear from someone who’s lived in the community their entire life,” he says. “As opposed to mainstream media coming in and always showing the worst conditions over and over. I hope the book helps to move people along.”One thing not moving along? Adrian Sutherland’s homemade recording studio in a shipping container.“It’s still open for business! It’s still sitting in the same spot 10 paces from the house. I still do a lot of stuff out there!” he laughs. “So, if you’re looking for a recording studio off the beaten path, you know where to find me!”