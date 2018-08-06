Lord Huron Bring Back Their Infectious Folk

Lord Huron has always evoked change, and on their latest release Vide Noir, they change things up in the most interesting way. The Los Angeles-based band that mixes folk with indie pop lead by Ben Schneider got their start a far way from what they are now.

"I was in Michigan for a wedding and I started recording songs. Originally just doing things as bedroom recordings, though we're a six-piece now. Getting to play every night with your best friends is cool, so it's nice to have my best buds with me out there," Schneider says.

The band, around since 2010 released their debut album Lonesome Dreams in 2012 to much success in terms of sales and chart reach.