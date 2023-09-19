Seriously Fun: Los Straitjackets Return To Houston

3700 Main, 8 p.m, $25-40.

Despite the band not having any members of Mexican descent, both guitarists bonded over their admiration for Mexican rock of the ‘60s, a time when bands like Los Teen Tops and Los Rebeldes Del Rock brought American rock and roll to the youth of Mexico.“It’s almost like punk rock or something,” explains Angel. “I mean that in the sense that it’s raw and guys who just do it. They might not be the best musicians but they come up with this really good sound and they come up with some really good rock and roll.”Angel first picked up the guitar at the perfect pre teen age of 12 and learned from playing mostly instrumentals and his constant exposure to his older siblings love of early rock and roll.“Elvis. All Elvis all the time in my house so my brain was wired to play like Chuck Berry and ‘60s garage music so it all comes to me naturally,” says Angel of his playing style and early influences.Angel describes a linear dream and trajectory in his life to strictly play music for a living doing anything he could to make that his reality leading him to the opportunity to play with greats like Ronnie Dawson and being one of Tex Rubinowitz’s backing Bad Boys.“He was my mentor and in 1980 and it was his idea for me to play instrumentals,” says Angel describing how Rubinowitz would play a Link Wray tape before every show at a time when not everyone was familiar with the guitar rock legend.“One day he said, ‘Eddie, I think we should work up a few instrumentals for the show.’ and honest truth I thought to myself, that's a terrible idea! Nobody wants to hear instrumentals. I thought, that can’t be cool. That's the stuff I did when I was 12 but another lesson learned,” he says laughing.